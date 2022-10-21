Celebrate International Nacho Day at one of these Dublin spots

Cue all the nacho cheese puns...

Is there anyone who doesn't love a big bowl of nachos? We think not. So it's only fitting there be a day just to celebrate their greatness. Well, that day is today, 21st October! If you're a fellow nacho lover, we've got some Dublin spots you might want to think of popping into on International Nacho Day.

1. Tribeca

Location: Ranelagh

This Ranelagh wing spot also makes a badass batch of nachos, which luckily go absolutely great with wings. You can book a table HERE.

2. Salsa

Locations: Custom House Square & King Street North

Tuck into some gooey nachos and stunning Mexican food at one of Salsa's two Dublin locations this International Nacho Day.

3. Bosh Burger

Location: Eden Quay

Bosh Burger takes nachos do a loaded level, covering theirs in chilli and cheese.

4. Brickyard

Location: Dundrum

Brickyard Gastropub beside Balally Luas Stop doesn't just make any ordinary nachos - they make Poppadom Nachos. These bad boys are covered with tikka masala, cheese, cucumber, pomegranate raita, and mango chutney. A must try.

5. 777

Location: South Great George's Street

777 know what they're doing when it comes to Mexican food and their nachos reflect this. Why not enjoy use a margarita to celebrate this International holiday?

6. Dillinger's

Location: Ranelagh

If you're serious about nachos, and you've got a big appetite, then Dillinger's is the place to be! Their nachos grande are exactly that. Grande. They come with a serious helping of guac and chilli, so you're not gonna have room for much else.

7. Boojum

Multiple locations

Thank goodness there are Boojums all over Dublin, ready to curb that nacho craving on International Nacho Day. Load them up any way you want, with salsa, cheese, sour cream, queso, you name it.

8. MASA

Location: Drury Street

Known for their simple Mexican dishes, MASA is a class spot in Dublin to pop into when you're in the mood for nachos.

9. Bolt Burger

Location: Patrick Street

I tried Bolt Burger for the first time recently and let me tell you, if their melted cheese tastes the same over nachos as it does over fries, they're well worth a trip this Friday.

10. Eddie Rocket's

Multiple locations

Sorry James Corden, having been banned from Eddie Rocket's you will not be able to avail of nachos here this International Nacho Day (not that you're expected to be in Dublin, but how and ever). However, for everyone else who isn't James Corden, work away!

We wish you a very Happy International Nacho Day indeed!

