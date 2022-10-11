12 Dublin restaurants where you can enjoy Taco Tuesday

That's what we're taco about!

Looking for somewhere in Dublin to celebrate Taco Tuesday. Of course you are.

Tacos are one of life's most simple pleasures, and what better day to get some than on a Tuesday? It doesn't have the fresh start feeling of a Monday, nor the halfway point joy of a Wednesday. Sometimes on Tuesdays you just need some cheering up, and tacos are the perfect antidote.

1. Juanitos

Location: South William Street

Juanitos at Mercado 52 serves LA style food from the heart of Dublin. They do a range of tacos, including pulled pork with pineapple salsa, chilli beef with citrus, and Cajun prawns. If you're a vegetarian you can try their Greek halloumi variation.

2. Nutbutter

Location: Grand Canal Dock & Smithfield

Nutbutter serves delicious food that best satiates a flexitarian. You can get plant based chorizo or jackfruit tacos as well as meat tacos with spiced chicken or brisket. You can find them at Grand Canal Dock, and they're opening a Smithfield location later this week, ideal for future Taco Tuesdays.

3. The Hungry Mexican

Location: Temple Bar

This spot opens until 11pm on Tuesdays if you're looking for some late night tacos. The tacos are classic and wholesome, served in a soft flour or corn tortilla. The Hungry Mexican serves all the regular meat options like pork and beef, as well as mushroom or jackfruit for veggies.

4. 777

Location: George's Street

777 is perfect if you're craving tacos after work. Open 5-10pm, they do outdoor and indoor dining. They celebrate Taco Tuesday by doing two taco dishes for €7. Need I say more?

5. Salsa

Locations: King Street North & IFSC

Salsa serves four kinds of tacos, with and without meat, and you can add your choice of salsas and other toppings. They have recently opened a new location in D7 after sadly having to close their Talbot Street restaurant.

6. Masa

Location: Drury Street

Masa are known for their tacos, serving them with a range of fillings. They also do vegan tacos, with soyrizo or cauliflower, so there's a little something for everyone. Why not enjoy a margarita with your meal?

7. Brass Onion Bistro

Location: Drumcondra

Taco Tuesday is only around for two more weeks at the Brass Onion Bistro, so if they're your local taco spot make sure you pop in this week or next. However, they'll be back with Taco Tuesday in 2023, so no need to get too worried.

8. Tula Mexican Grill

Location: Temple Bar

Excuse us while absolutely drool over these tacos. Whether you're a hard taco or a soft taco kinda person, Tula will sort you out this Tuesday.

9. Zambrero

Multiple Locations

With multiple Dublin locations, we're sure you'll be able to find a Zambrero near you to indulge for this weekly holiday. They most recently launched in Blackrock.

10. Fuppin Delish

Location: Ranelagh

Open from 5pm to 10pm in the Humphrey's beer garden, Fuppin Delish is a top notch spot to fill that Taco Tuesday craving in Dublin.

11. Pinto

Location: Phibsborough

Pinto has only been open for business since May, but they're a staple if you live in the Dublin 7 area and love Mexican food. You can find them at Doyle's Corner.

12. El Milagro

Location: Francis Street

Ever since trying them at the Pups in the Park Marlay Park event last month, I have been non-stop craving the tacos from El Milagro. Truly some of the very best in Dublin, and you can find them seven days a week within Anti-Social.

Well there you have it; plenty of Dublin spots where you can enjoy Taco Tuesday in style.

Header images via Instagram/elmilagro_ireland & /nutbutter.ie

