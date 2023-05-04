Our top 5 spots for celebrating Cinco de Mayo in Dublin

Happy Cinco de Mayo to those who celebrate!

May 5th, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, is officially here. If you're a bit foggy on the details of the holiday, it essentially celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. At the time, this victory boosted morale considerably amongst the Mexican army, and now Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican heritage and culture.

While it's not widely celebrated in Dublin, there are a few spots going all out for the occasion, and these are some of our top spots if you're looking to embrace it in style (and with a margarita in hand).

1. MASA

Location: Drury Street

MASA has a short and sweet menu, with small plates, tacos, and quesadillas, as well as several margarita variations (classic, frozen, jalapeno and coriander, whatever tickles your fancy), perfect if you want to embrace Cinco de Mayo in Dublin.

They are walk-in only, and they tend to fill up quickly, so make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to secure yourself a table.

2. All Good Wine Bar

El Milagro, one of our top Mexican food spots in the city, are teaming up with All Good Wine Bar for a special Cinco de Mayo event. They'll be slinging some of their most beloved taco recipes as well as some new stuff from 5pm on Aungier Street, the perfect post-work activity.

The best part? Each item on their menu will only cost €5.

3. Xico

Location: Baggot Street

Xico had a preemptive celebration of Cinco de Mayo last weekend, but we're sure they'll still be celebrating on the actual day. Either way, there'll be frozen margaritas available to quench your thirst.

4. El Grito

Location: Parnell Square

For some of the best and most authentic Mexican food in Dublin, why not pop into El Grito for the day that's in it? They open until 11pm on Friday.

5. The Purty Kitchen

Location: Dún Laoghaire

On Friday, The Purty Kitchen will pay homage to Mexico's annual day of celebration by introducing a bespoke Margarita menu. The in-house mixologist has crafted a selection of both classic and unique margaritas, offering a delightful twist on their most popular cocktail. The menu includes the classic margarita, blueberry and hibiscus margarita, casa amigos margarita, spicy margarita, and a grapefruit margarita.

You can make a reservation for Purty Kitchen on their website.

Now that's what we're taco about. Wishing you a very Happy Cinco de Mayo.

Header image via Instagram/masa & /xicodublin

