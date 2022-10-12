'This is not a drill' Nutbutter launches its new Smithfield location tomorrow

The wait is finally over!

As someone who's been obsessed with Nutbutter for the better part of two years now, I'm delighted that they're finally opening their Smithfield location on Thursday 13th October. The flexitarian restaurant are known for their highly nutritious and yummy bowls and other healthy treats. As I've said in many of my articles, Nutbutter is the absolute best Dublin spot for healthy food food that actually tastes good. I know, what a concept.

Curious about these ultra tasty and nutritious spot? You can have a look through their menu HERE. I've dabbled in the tacos and poké bowl - both delicious - but my ultimate favourites have to be either the Super Bowl (hehe, see what they did there) or the Mexican Bowl. Both are covered in the coconut and peanut sauce and it is nothing short of chef's kiss.

I've also always wanted to try the Forbidden Rice, which comes with black rice, spicy asian mole sauce, cucumber, kimchi, and your protein of choice. However so far my love of the Super and Mexican Bowl has always won out.

Can you tell I'm a little bit obsessed? Much as I'd love to continue to gate-keep this spot, I won't for the good of Dublin locals everywhere.

Needless to say, I will be checking out Nutbutter Smithfield at my earliest convenience.

Header images via Instagram/nutbutter.ie

