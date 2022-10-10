D7 welcomes Mexican restaurant Salsa's newest location

Salsa continues to expand its reach.

It's been a time of lots of change for Mexican restaurant Salsa. While they had to close their Talbot Street restaurant, they promised to reopen elsewhere. Shortly afterwards they opened their first restaurant outside of Dublin, taking up residence in Galway.

A hugely exciting step for the Mexican restaurant, we thought this would be the last of Salsa's expansion for a while, until they announced they were opening in D7 over the weekend.

Salsa don't mess about it would seem. They launched their new restaurant on King Street North, Dublin 7, serving up all the classics, including tacos, gringas, chilaquiles, and many more.

Now you can avail of Salsa's Mexican food in D7 and D1, where they remain located at the IFSC.

With so many restaurants being forced to shut recently, we're glad to see places like Salsa still able to expand at this difficult time for Irish hospitality. , an

Header images via Instagram/salsamexicanfood

