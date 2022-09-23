Salsa Mexican closes on Talbot Street due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

"We're heartbroken."

If you love authentic Mexican food then there's no doubt you're familiar with Salsa. The Mexican restaurant launched originally at the IFSC in May 2018, and has since had several other locations. Salsa Mexican only opened their Talbot Street branch in March 2022, and have sadly taken to Instagram to share the news that this restaurant is now closed.

Salsa didn't expand on the closure beyond simply saying that it was due to "unforeseen circumstances". They apologised to their customers for the inconvenience, and given the brevity of the statement, we are unsure whether this is a temporary or permanent decision.

However, before you get too sad, all is not lost for Mexican food lovers north of the Liffey. While D1 has lost one Salsa Mexican restaurant on Talbot Street, they maintain the other at the IFSC on Mayor Street Lower (thank goodness). This Salsa locations opens seven days a week, from 11:30am on weekdays and 12pm on weekends. They stay open late and they're some of the very best when it comes to authentic Mexican food in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/salsamexicanfood

