Flexitarian restaurant Nutbutter to open second location

Nutbutter 2.0 is on the way, and I'm not able.

No one, and I mean, NO ONE, is more excited about this news than I am. In the year since I first tried Nutbutter (and I'm shocked it's only been a year) I have frequented Nutbutter at least once a month, but really probably at least twice, if not three times. It is my go-to spot for healthy but delicious food, that doesn't skimp on flavour, and it is somewhere I recommend to everyone I know. I've tried at least half the menu (with my faves being the Mexican Bowl and the Super Bowl) and there is truly no occasion that would not be made better than with a Nutbutter.

So you can imagine my absolute delight to hear Nutbutter are opening a second restaurant, the location TBC.

Advertisement

According to their Instagram announcement:

"Stay tuned, we'll be posting updates, news, behind the scenes looks (and maybe even some giveaways 😉) right up until launch day"

In the meantime, Nutbutter at Grand Canal opens Monday to Sunday from 11:30am to 9pm daily. If you've never tried them out, I highly recommend you do so; not only is the food fresh, delicious, and comes out extremely quickly, the staff are always super friendly. Friendly staff maybe isn't essential, but it does set Nutbutter apart from other food spots for sure.

Nutbutter is described on their website as a "healthy, affordable, flexitarian dream" with plenty of options whether you're plant-based, a meat eater, or like to dabble between the two.

Advertisement

Where do you think the new Nutbutter location will be?

Header image via Instagram/nutbutter.ie

READ ON: Dublin Port Co paint the town rainbow with this new Pride mural