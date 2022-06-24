Dublin Port Co paint the town rainbow with this new Pride mural

A great splash of colour, for the month that's in it.

To celebrate Dublin Pride, there's a new mural down at Great South Wall this June. Dublin Port Company installed this mural, photographed by Conor McCabe, to show their solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. The 'Pride at the Port' mural is just one of their efforts to celebrate Dublin Pride. According to their website:

"Pride flags will fly high throughout Dublin Port and the iconic Diving Bell on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay will be lit up in the rolling colours of the rainbow each evening at dusk for the duration of the festival."

The Great South Wall walk to the Poolbeg Lighthouse sees approximately 500 visitors daily due to its amazing views of Dublin Bay. Personally we think a walk out to the mural is a great way of celebrating Dublin Pride this year. Or if you're busy partaking in the many activities and events on this weekend (check out our list HERE) you can always stop by in the coming weeks instead.

However you're celebrating, we wish you a very happy Pride.

Header image via Gibney Communications via Conor McCabe

