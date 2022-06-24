'We could not be happier' Ruff Café opens new spot at DSPCA

With a full menu for your furry friends.

Ruff Café opens a new apt location on the 24th June up by the DSPCA grounds. The café took to Instagram to announce this good news, saying that they had been working with the DSPCA to bring this project together.

Ruff Café have another adorable café on Clanbrassil Street Lower. If their name didn't already suggest they were pup friendly, their Instagram bio certainly does: "All dogs welcome. Humans allowed."

Ruff Café said this in their Instagram post:

"We've been working alongside @dspcaadoptions to bring this project together, and we could not be happier to announce that Ruff Café will be on the DSPCA's grounds as from this Friday 24th, to serve coffee, cakes, sambos and of course a full menu for the furry ones! We can't wait to get to know the new faces and to see the ones we're already familiar with! We'll be waiting for you and your poodles this weekend."

They had us at "a full menu for the furry ones". So now, whether you're stopping by the DSPCA to adopt, to bring your pup in for training or the vet, or whatever the reason, you and your pup will be suitably nourished.

Ruff Café opens their location at the DSPCA from 12pm to 4pm today.

Header image via Instagram/ruff_cafe

