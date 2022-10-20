5 autumnal treats we want to try in Dublin

Tis the season and all that.

Whether you're the type of person who bathes in pumpkin spice as soon as October hits or someone who'd never dream of tainting their morning coffee with anything of the sort (both valid, no judgement here), I'm sure you'll agree that a cake or pastry on the side is essential. And as it's the season of squash, cinnamon and spice, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the most appealing looking treats in this category in Dublin right now.

Apple and Cinnamon Crumble from Saints and Sinners

Is there anything more comfortable than an apple crumble, particularly in the height of apple season? These miniature pies from Saints and Sinners in Stillorgan are the perfect pal for your weekend brew.

Spiced Pumpkin Loaf from Honey Honey

This loaf is giving yassified barm brack, and we're here for it. And with the maple butter to accompany? Chefs, and I can't stress this enough, kiss.

All of Bread 41's seasonal pastries

It'd be rude to only try one. On the Bread 41 autumn menu you'll find bostock with apple and blackberry, almond creme vanilla patissiere and an oat crumb, brioche with spiced apple butter and pecan and a cruffin with brown butter creme patissiere, hazelnut cremeux, roasted hazelnut and shaved chocolate. Immense.

Belgian Chocolate and Pecan Pie from Daddy's

Run don't walk for a slice of this sweet buttery pie, paired with a delicious speciality coffee from Daddy's in Rialto.

Pumpkin Pie from Scéal

Scéal holds a very special place in the hearts of the Lovin team; at any given time there'll be at least one of us glued to their IG account waiting to see what seasonal pastry concoction they announce next. Right now the treat du jour is this delicious pumpkin pie, which will be available at their Halloween bake next Thursday.

Any autumnal treats we missed out? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/daddysdub

