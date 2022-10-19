8 Irish spots that have also banned James Corden

He won't be getting a boneless basket with cheesy fries here anytime soon...

Balthazar in NYC may have unbanned Corden, letting bygones be bygones, but the Irish don't forget. Following the news that James Corden had been banned from the popular French restaurant, Irish businesses jumped on the bandwagon to ensure such abuse never occurs towards their staff.

The Lucky Inn, Dungloe

Donegal takeaway The Lucky Inn is saying no to James Corden, with The Golden Palace expected to follow suit.

BREAKING: James Corden has been banned from The Lucky Inn, Dungloe. The Golden Palace is expected to follow suit. pic.twitter.com/cp81szNJzD — Mikey Mike (@shhweeney) October 18, 2022

Sheds Direct Ireland

You've really gone and done it now James. Put that green thumb away, says Sheds Direct Ireland, seller of high-quality garden sheds & garden products all over the country.

Enya's Castle

If James Corden ever dares to step on Irish soil, he and his abuse will not be welcome at Enya's Castle in Killiney.

BREAKING: James Corden has been banned from Enya’s castle. pic.twitter.com/fVXit2d1wY — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) October 19, 2022

Ryanair

Ah, you know you have messed up big time to be banned from a Ryanair flight. Dear god James, what have you done???

James Corden BANNED from Ryanair pic.twitter.com/JcmSgNA2fO — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 18, 2022

The chipper in Finglas Village

I'm going to hazard a guess and say Darren means Salvetas in Finglas Village.

James Corden is barred from the chipper in Finglas village — Darren Conway (@darren_conway) October 18, 2022

Antisocial

One of our fave bars in Dublin Antisocial has barred James Corden, saying, "We were always Anti-James Corden anyways". They've just decided to make it official.

Eddie Rocket's in Phibsborough

No boneless baskets for you James. The official Eddie Rocket's account confirmed this news, making us think it won't just be the Phibsborough branch banning the talk show host.

BREAKING: James Corden has been banned from the Eddie Rocket's in Phibsborough pic.twitter.com/YReE2Wg7gF — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) October 18, 2022

Brambles Café in Jervis

And if James Corden ever dares to do a bit of retail therapy (which he may require a lot of, given the 24 hours he's probably had) he'll find that Jervis, particularly Brambles café, will not be serving him his post-shopping tea and scones.

🚨 James Corden has been banned from Brambles cafe in the jervis pic.twitter.com/W2JvUhLYE0 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) October 18, 2022

Honourable Mention

Nadine's Irish Mist Sunset Beach

This one was a little too good not to mention. I think that the tweet speaks for itself honestly.

BREAKING: James Corden has been retrospectively banned from Nadine's Irish Mist for reportedly 'abusing staff', including screaming the lyrics to Fight For This Love into the Coyle mother's face until she cried. pic.twitter.com/Mn3YLe2qEH — Nuhdeen Coyle (@NuhdeenCoyleNow) October 18, 2022

To be banned from some of these places (Eddie Rocket's especially) will surely be the wake-up call that James Corden needs moving forward.

Header images via Shutterstock & Instagram/j_corden

