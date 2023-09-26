Popular outdoor terrace to close in Rathfarnham after 3 years

The terrace initially opened during covid restrictions.

Outdoor seating areas that opened during the pandemic are slowly but surely being phased out since restrictions were done away with, and The Old Orchard's outdoor terrace in Rathfarnham is the most recent to face closure.

Little Orchard took to Instagram to bid the area farewell and give an update on their final days in operation, saying,

"After 3 fantastic years, this SATURDAY, the 30th of September, is our very LAST DAY! 💔 We’d like to thank everyone who visited us over the years - we’ve loved every minute of the Little Orchard!"

Advertisement

Little Orchard brought a "sense of normality" to the people of Rathfarnham during the many months of takeaway pints and outdoor dining, and became a "happy covid place" for locals where happy places were few and far between.

The official farewell party for the terrace is Saturday 30th, kicking off from 2pm - if this has been a go-to haunt for you over the last three years, then a final Gigi's cocktail or plate of tacos from Harri's is in order.

Fired Up, the pizza spot that also rose to fame during the first lockdown, will continue to operate for takeaway and delivery even after Little Orchard closes for good.

Whether the weather is cooperating or not, this week is your last chance to soak in the good vibes from Little Orchard, so if your Saturday is wide open, why not head over?

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram / Little Orchard Rathfarnham

READ ON:

- Former Ulster Bank on College Green being considered for social housing

- 16 restaurants you can bring your veggie friend to in Dublin City

Advertisement

- Diwali to open second restaurant in old Jerusalem Camden Street premises