Diwali to open second restaurant in old Jerusalem Camden Street premises

The end of an era for one beloved Dublin restaurant.

It would appear that Camden Street restaurant Jerusalem have unfortunately closed their doors. The much loved restaurant have been open since 2009, and while they made no public announcement of their closure, their Instagram bio does confirm the news.

Lovin attempted to get in touch with Jerusalem about the closure, but their website and email address are no longer in operation.

This closure comes as two other spots, DIME Coffee and Rice Chinese, have also closed down on Camden Street just months beforehand - these spaces are mere footsteps away from one another. While new café Rise and Shine took over the old DIME location, Rice Chinese has yet to be filled.

New owners are already moving into Jerusalem, and they are a familiar Dublin name. Diwali, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant based on South Great George's Street, have put up posters announcing their arrival on the Camden Street premises.

When we reached out to Diwali to confirm the news, they said that they would continue to operate out of their original location, which has been open since 2007, and that Camden Street would be their second home.

No news so far on when exactly Diwali will open, but if the poster is anything to go by, we won't have too long to wait.

