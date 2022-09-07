Village Yard closing temporarily 'to facilitate some major works'

"All good things have to come to an end."

Temporarily at least. The Village Yard took to Instagram to share news of their impending closure due to major works on the building. While the pub will reopen eventually, the closure will still come as a disappointment to the Ballybrack locals.

Yum Grub, who had just left Dundrum and set up in their OG spot at Ballybrack, shared their dismay at the news.

"We are sad to announce the closing of @thevillageyard, and with it, our OG spot in Ballybrack 😵 The pub will be undergoing immediate renovations and due to this our time trading here has come to an abrupt end."

The plant-based takeaway spot hopes to find a new home soon, so keep an eye on their socials for news of this.

Benjamin's Hot Chicken, who also trade out of The Village Yard, shared a similar post. Sadly they made no mention of popping up elsewhere in the meantime, so catch them this weekend before they're gone for a while.

Only The Yard will be open this weekend, with all the food stalls there for one last hurrah. It will open from 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

