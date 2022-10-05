'We have tried to battle on' - Michelin listed Circa announces closure

After four years in business, award-winning restaurant Circa have announced their closure.

In the past couple of months we've typed the words "closure", "price increases" and "staff shortages" what seems like a hundred times, and to see such a mainstay of the Dublin foodie scene forced to go down the same route is really worrying.

In a post on Instagram last night, like so many other eateries, Circa cited rising costs as their reason for closure.

They wrote:

Due to the seemingly constant price increases facing us from all sides and staff shortages, the management has taken the difficult decision to close Circa. We have loved feeding you, wining you and, in general, having you with us since we opened. We are so proud of all we have achieved in our little part of Dublin. It has been a very interesting four years and we are grateful to you all.

Advertisement

They added: "We have tried very hard to battle on but now is our time to finish in Terenure".

Owner Ross also thanked Circa's staff, customers and suppliers, concluding "we will see you another time".

Since opening in Terenure, Circa have flourished as a go-to spot for Dubliners who like their food. With seasonal menus showcasing the best of Irish produce, it wasn't long before they caught the attention of the Michelin Guide and were awarded for their 'flavourful, globally influenced dishes' and 'laid-back vibe'.

Advertisement

Peers of Circa on the Irish hospitality scene have taken to the comments in response, including Big Fan Bao who wrote: "No doubt this was immensely difficult decision. Wishing you all power moving forward", Honey Truffle Kitchen, who said: "Amazing Legacy. No doubt a very difficult decision" and Cluck Chicken Truck, who mused "big loss for D6, extremely worrying times ahead".

They'll be sorely missed in Terenure and beyond.

Header image via Instagram/circa_dublin

Advertisement