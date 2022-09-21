'With a heavy heart' D4 wine bar Dorian announces its closure

The Donnybrook spot has been open for just ten months.

In the latest of a series of restaurant closures across Dublin, Dorian wine bar have announced they'll be closing "for the foreseeable future".

Dorian confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, citing rising costs and "the increasing struggles of running a restaurant in these times" as the reasons for the closure.

They wrote:

It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing Dorian’s doors for the last time. Sadly, with the devastating rising costs, matched with the increasing struggles of running a restaurant in these times, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the restaurant for the foreseeable future.

Dorian opened in November 2021 in the spot formerly occupied by Greengrocers Roy Fox, with a 1920's prohibition-esque aesthetic and extensive food, wine and cocktail menu. Less than a year into business they were just getting started in a lot of ways, but sadly this is the reality facing so many in the hospitality industry at the moment.

Dorian thanked their staff, regular customers and the local community for their support during the short time they were open. They concluded: "hopefully we will meet again, in happier and more stable times & toast a drink once again".

Header image via Instagram/doriandublin

