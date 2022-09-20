Andy Warhol portrait of Grace Kelly expected to sell for 200k in Dublin

"Its value has shot up over the past three years."

A portrait of Grace Kelly, created by Andy Warhol, is set to go on sale in Dublin this weekend. It is expected to sell for €200,000 at the Timeless Fair in the RDS that begins on Friday 23rd September. Warhol completed the portrait of the princess in 1984, two years after she was tragically killed.

The portrait is based on a still from Grace Kelly's first movie Fourteen Hours.

According to The Journal, the Dublin gallery Gormleys Fine Art, who currently have the painting say, "its value has shot up over the past three years and shows the interest in contemporary art."

Advertisement

Oliver Gormley said this of people's current interest in the portrait:

“Grace Kelly is extremely popular with collectors and investors as there are very few on sale at any one time. “We sold one in 2019 for €136,000 and we expect this to sell for around €200,000 at Timeless, which reflects the appreciation in value for Warhol and high-end contemporary art. “Art has shown a marked appreciation in value over the past few years as people have sought a safe haven in uncertain times."

As well as the Grace Kelly portrait, Timeless Fair Dublin will also have an extensive range of quality art, jewellery, furniture, paintings, prints, silver, glass, ceramics, lighting, objets d'art and contemporary design over the weekend. You can get tickets HERE.

Header image via Flickr

Advertisement

READ ON: Dublin Zoo have released their Wild Lights theme for winter 2022