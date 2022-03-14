'With a heavy heart' Nick's Coffee announce Chestnut Bazaar closure

D8 won't be the same without the Nick's Coffee container.

It's a sad day indeed. Nick's Coffee company took to Instagram a couple of days ago to announce the closure of their Chestnut Bazaar location. They expressed their love of the area and the businesses they operated beside, including Bish Bosh Kitchen, The Barrel Sauna, and The Woodfired Pizza Company. Of these small businesses they said, "all of them are excellent at what they do".

Nick's said unfortunately it no longer made sense for them to be amongst these businesses at Chestnut Bazaar, possibly due to the opening of their café in Ranelagh two months ago. This new café opened just two doors down from their old Ranelagh location.

So worry not. Despite the container closure, you'll still be able to get your dose of Nick's coffee at their Ranelagh café, as well as on the Main Street in Wicklow town. The coffee company ended their announcement by saying, "we hope to get the container back in operation one day", so keep your fingers crossed that they'll grace us with a new location in the not too distant future.

Keep an eye on their socials for any updates on the coffee container.

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

