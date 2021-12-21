Beloved Clontarf coffee trailer opens southside spot

By Fiona Frawley

December 21, 2021 at 10:53am

Clontarfians will be well accustomed to picking up a Bold & Brass coffee before or after their morning walk along the seafront.

It's a whole thing. The coffee and walk trend of lockdown never really left us. It's part of who we are now, same as being obsessed with the immersion and not being able to take a compliment. Located a literal stones throw away from the seafront, Bold & Brass couldn't be in a more perfect spot for the aul coffee/walk combo.

And if you're always on the hunt for a new place to pick up your oat flattie on the southside, you may be excited to know B&B have just opened a new trailer, right outside the Dartry Health Club.

Their new Rathgar location promises the same great coffee, tasty treats and friendly chats and if the wee bowl outside the trailer is anything to go by, the same doggo friendly policy. Perfect for anyone in the area looking for a bitta fuel before you brave town one last time for the ~ Final Few Bits ~. They've also recently shared their Christmas opening hours, so you'll know when you can escape your family, and what days you'll need to stock up on beans for.

We can't wait to pay the new location a visit!

