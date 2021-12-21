Don't miss out on Camerino Bakery's pop up café before it finishes for Christmas!

Camerino Bakery is here until Christmas Eve, and we have our eye on their mince pie cupcakes!

Joining a series of Irish businesses in Kilmainham Square is Camerino Bakery, which has permanent locations on Merrion Square and Capel Street. They set up two weeks ago, with the help of Dublin Food Co-op and We Make Good. The square opened an ethical and sustainable pop up gift shop for the run up to Christmas, and Camerino Bakery is there to sort out all your coffee and treat needs.

The gift shop stocks jewellery from Kiki Na Art, gorge knick knacks and clothes from The Dirt Bird, as well as essential oils and body care from Dublin Herbalists. After a long day of browsing, you're going to need a coffee, and maybe one of those divine mince pie cupcakes from Camerino to see you through!

The bakery reopens with the gift shop on Wednesday and Thursday before finishing up for Christmas. It opens from 12pm to 6pm.

Header image via Instagram/camerinobakery

