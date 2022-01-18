Camerino Bakery's pop-up is set to reopen in Kilmainham

Camerino Bakery took a short break to reset post Christmas, but they're back this week, and with some good news for the people of Kilmainham.

Camerino Bakery returned to social media today after a well deserved break, and they came bearing gifts. The award winning bakery cakery café is known for its beautiful cakes and gift boxes, and has two permanent locations, one in Merrion Square and another on Capel Street. In their return to Instagram today they announced the exciting news that the Camerino Bakery Kilmainham pop-up café would reopen sometime soon.

The original Camerino pop-up appeared in Kilmainham for a two week run ahead of Christmas. It was based alongside an ethical gift shop, to serve the community some sustenance while they did their shopping. No doubt Kilmainham locals will be thrilled to see the bakery pop-up back again after their successful run in December.

Camerino Bakery won the Best In Ireland Award by McKenna's guides for eight consecutive years between 2012 and 2019.

Keep an eye on the Camerino Bakery socials to see when the Kilmainham pop-up is coming back officially. We know we'll certainly be the on the lookout.

Header image via Instagram/camerinobakery

