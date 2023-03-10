Camerino Bakery closing on Capel Street to open at IMMA

No gallery visit is complete without baked goods.

It's official, Camerino Bakery are heading back to Kilmainham. The award-winning cakery and café are leaving their original Capel Street hub in order to expand their business. Following the success of their Kilmainham pop-up in 2022, it only makes sense they would head back out that way to pursue the expansion.

Camerino Bakery are setting up at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), moving the entire Capel Street operation and team to their new premises.

While Capel Street will miss them greatly, fans of the Merrion Square outlet will be happy to hear that business will continue there as normal.

Camerino Bakery took to socials to share the details of their expansion, with the following caption:

"We were offered a terrific opportunity by IMMA to return to Kilmainham after our successful pop-up in the neighourhood last year. We love Capel Street, but we’ve outgrown the space. And rather than spread ourselves thin, we’ve decided to really focus our efforts on making Camerino Bakery at IMMA fantastic. We’ll be in a larger space where we can serve more people and we’re excited about all the fun, creative things we’ll be able to do there."

According to the post, the Camerino coffee truck will open at IMMA on the 8th April, while the basement café undergoes renovations by the OPW. The full opening will then take place later in the spring.

