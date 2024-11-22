Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock Is About to Get a Major Glow-Up

Floating pools, saunas, and street food might just make you forget that white-water rafting fiasco

Dublin, brace yourself. The Grand Canal Dock Residents Association (GCDRA) has cooked up a plan to turn the historic Graving Docks into the city’s next big thing.

The Grand Canal basin in Dublin, long a symbol of the city’s industrial heritage, is on the brink of a transformation. GCDRA is leading the charge, calling on Waterways Ireland to implement a ‘bold, vibrant initiative to breathe new life into the historic Graving Docks’. The proposal? A floating lido, saunas, food trucks, event spaces, and even a pocket forest—all set to create a cultural and recreational haven in the heart of Dublin.

A Floating Future for Grand Canal

The proposed Graving Docks project has received unanimous support from the GCDRA and backing from key political figures, including Lord Mayor James Geoghan and local TDs Jim O’Callaghan and Ivana Bacik. Led by a powerhouse team of designers, planners, and community experts, the initiative promises to transform the disused industrial site into a world-class amenity.

Think a floating lido offering year-round swimming, saunas where you can unwind as you overlook the historic basin, and food trucks serving up local delights—all nestled amidst a pocket forest and vibrant art installations. It’s a vision that feels both ambitious and achievable, especially with its focus on temporary-use models, which allow for innovation without long-term commitments.

Learning from the Past: The Ghost of White Water Rafting

If this all feels like déjà vu, it’s because the Graving Docks proposal comes in the shadow of the now-infamous white-water rafting project that was floated (pun intended) for George’s Dock in 2019. That €25 million proposal promised state-of-the-art facilities for canoeing and rescue training but was ultimately scrapped amid public backlash over its cost and questionable utility.

Critics called it a “white elephant” in a city grappling with housing crises and inadequate public spaces. Even as some councillors argued it represented “vision and ambition,” the project couldn’t shake its image as a misstep. By November 2021, the rafting plans were dead in the water, leaving a gap for alternative ideas like the current lido proposal to gain traction.

Why This Time Feels Different

Unlike the white-water rafting project, the Graving Docks plan has roots in ‘community need’ and practical design. As Michael Ingle, head of the GCDRA, explains, the focus is on “public enjoyment” and creating a space where Dubliners and visitors alike can gather, recharge, and connect. With the Dodder Greenway terminating at Grand Canal Dock, the timing feels right to reimagine this area as a hub of recreation and cultural activity.

This project also benefits from being temporary. By trialing these ideas, the city can gauge public reception and tweak plans without the risk of long-term investments going belly up. This adaptability is key, offering a chance to test what works before committing to permanent infrastructure.

The Team Behind the Vision

The Graving Docks initiative boasts a dream team of experts:

Dave Smith: Project lead and founder of The Space Between Jordan Ralph: Acclaimed designer Simon Ronan: Global landscape architect Claire Byrne: Community engagement specialist Dick Gleeson: Former Dublin City Council Planning Chief

This blend of creativity, planning expertise, and local insight positions the project as not just another idea but a real shot at revitalizing the area.

A New Era for Dublin’s Waterfront

Dublin’s waterfront has long been a battleground of ideas and controversies, from abandoned rafts to missed opportunities. But the Graving Docks project feels like a step in the right direction—a community-first approach that respects the area’s history while embracing its potential.

With its focus on sustainability, accessibility, and innovation, the proposal is a far cry from the polarizing white-water rafting plans. Instead, it offers a vision that feels truly in tune with what Dublin needs: spaces that bring people together, inspire creativity, and enhance the city’s identity.

As the project moves forward, all eyes will be on Waterways Ireland and the GCDRA to see if this dream for Grand Canal Dock can finally turn into reality. Let’s hope Dublin doesn’t let another golden opportunity sink without a trace.