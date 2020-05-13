Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

DCC hopeful that white-water rafting facility will still be built

By Brian Dillon

May 13, 2020 at 9:45am

Share:

Dublin City Council CEO has said that he is hopeful that construction projects such as the controversial white-water rafting facility will still go ahead as the city begins to reopen.

He said, "If there is to be a tourism sector in the future, and I hope there is its a very important part of this city's economy, then investing in tourist infrastructure will be important and that project will be ready and waiting at the appropriate time to be implemented."

The plans for the €22 million white water rafting facility were given the green light late last here, which was met with much online backlash.

The dock, which is located between the IFSC and CHQ building, was inherited by Dublin City Council back in 2016.

Previous events hosted at George's Dock include Christmas markets and Oktoberfest.

The project plans to provide water sports and leisure facilities for the city – catering to activities such as kayaking, canoeing, river rafting and white-water rafting.

Designed for recreational use, the centre will provide white-water courses for tourists and club enthusiasts. It will also serve as a training centre for elite athletes and emergency services.

DCC CEO Owen Keegan is hopeful that the plans go ahead.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson previously said, "The tender process will take a number of months, but we would hope to be on-site by Q3 (quarter three) 2020 to commence construction."

Earlier this month, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the five stages of reopening the country.

READ NEXT: Publicans oppose proposals to ban smoking in outdoor areas

Share:

Latest articles

Bingo Loco unveil plans for a number of drive-in events this summer

Popular Terenure barbershop announces closure due to 'impact of Covid-19'

Normal People director gifted hilarious drawing of Joe Duffy with head in hands

Seal Rescue Ireland introduce us to some of their floppy friends in adorable video

You may also love

Publicans oppose proposals to ban smoking in outdoor areas

McDonald's drive-thru to reopen in Dublin next week

Harris: "We're engaging with hairdressers to come up with ideas"

Phew! Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock are friends again

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.