DCC hopeful that white-water rafting facility will still be built

Dublin City Council CEO has said that he is hopeful that construction projects such as the controversial white-water rafting facility will still go ahead as the city begins to reopen.

He said, "If there is to be a tourism sector in the future, and I hope there is its a very important part of this city's economy, then investing in tourist infrastructure will be important and that project will be ready and waiting at the appropriate time to be implemented."

The plans for the €22 million white water rafting facility were given the green light late last here, which was met with much online backlash.

The dock, which is located between the IFSC and CHQ building, was inherited by Dublin City Council back in 2016.

Previous events hosted at George's Dock include Christmas markets and Oktoberfest.

The project plans to provide water sports and leisure facilities for the city – catering to activities such as kayaking, canoeing, river rafting and white-water rafting.

Designed for recreational use, the centre will provide white-water courses for tourists and club enthusiasts. It will also serve as a training centre for elite athletes and emergency services.

DCC CEO Owen Keegan is hopeful that the plans go ahead.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson previously said, "The tender process will take a number of months, but we would hope to be on-site by Q3 (quarter three) 2020 to commence construction."

Earlier this month, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the five stages of reopening the country.

