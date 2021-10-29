There's a trick or treat drive thru happening in D7 this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

October 29, 2021 at 2:49pm

If lockdown taught us anything, it's that we love a good drive thru.

Drive thru coffee, drive thru Ash Wednesday, drive thru Santa visits, and now we can add drive thru trick or treating to the list!

This weekend, Goats Gruff Dublin are presenting their second annual 'Trick or Treat' Drive-Thru. Last years event saw hundreds of young trick or treaters visiting Goats Gruff by the carful. This year, the event returns in aid of the children at the DEC at St. Vincent's on the Navan Road, Dublin 7.

On Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st, little witches and ghouls are invited to roll up to the Hatch of the Undead by car or on foot between 9am-12pm. Don your very best Halloween ensemble and claim your complimentary gruesome goodie bag! There'll be prizes awarded across multiple categories including creepiest kid, best family effort, best dressed adult and best dressed pooch.

Donation buckets will be onsite for guests to contribute to, and all funds raised will go towards improvements to the DEC’s snoozelen room, which is a large multi-sensory soft play area. The DEC at St. Vincents support families with children with life limiting conditions and severe disabilities. They provide support and facilities that allow the children to learn and develop through sensory play, music, physiotherapy and interaction with other children. A great cause to give to if you have the means to.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ciara Kennedy of Goats Gruff said:

Last year our Drive-Thru gave kids the chance to dress up and Trick or Treat during level 5 restrictions. This year we are so happy to run the event again under more normal circumstances, while raising money for children with severe disabilities and life limiting conditions at the DEC. There were months during lockdown where the DEC could not open because of COVID, and families so heavily depend on the service and support that they provide.

