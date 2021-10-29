Forget pumpkin carving, this Dublin bakery is carving skulls out of bread!

By Katy Thornton

October 29, 2021 at 12:23pm

Pumpkin carving is so last week!

We're glad we spotted this absolute masterpiece on Olivia Nash's (@beingolivianash) Instagram page this morning. The Natural Bakery, which has several locations in Dublin, is carving skulls out of bread, and selling them for one day only on Saturday the 30th October.

Looks a bit like the unbread... yes we did have to have a bread pun.

The Natural Bakery have been busy preparing lots of Halloween treats. Just look at these spooktacular cupcakes.

So if you've had just about enough of pumpkins, whether it's eating or decorating with them, why not pick up one of these bread skulls? Natural Bakery has branches in Clondalkin, Donnybrook, Stillorgan, Nutgrove, Kilmainham, ParkGate Street, Dún Laoghaire, Naas, Maynooth, Kilcoole and IFSC.

Header image via Instagram/beingolivianash

