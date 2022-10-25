17 Halloween events to get involved in this October

It's time to embrace spooky season.

Whether you love the scary stuff, or just want to embrace the seasonal fun, we think we've got a little something for everyone on our list of Halloween events in Dublin (and two in Meath).

Prosecco and Pumpkin Painting

Starting off with something not so spooky, Póg is hosting a night of pumpkin painting and prosecco (like a grown up pompeii paints) to kick off the Halloween banker.

Location:

Tara Street

Date & Time:

27th October, 7pm-9pm

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Calling all Pumpkin butchers - it's time to show off your skills at Goats Gruff. Check out all the info HERE.

Location:

Goats Gruff, Strawberry Beds

Date & Time:

By 31st October, before 6pm

Stranger Things Upside Down

You can check out all the deets of this Stranger Things themed event coming to Dublin just in time for Halloween.

Location:

LoSt LaNe, Grafton Street

Date & Time:

31st October from 10:30pm

Nightmare Realm

Halloween is the time for horror, and if you want to absolute scream until you're hoarse, Nightmare Realm is the best place for it. They came to visit us in our office last week, which was a truly delightful experience (yes, that is sarcasm) but it's the ideal Halloween event for spookiness.

Location:

Mary's Lane

Date & Time:

Various

Bram Stoker Festival

Celebrating one of Ireland's most famous authors, and the creator of Dracula, The Bram Stoker Festival takes place over Halloween weekend, with different events that are spooky as well as atmospheric. You can choose between horror movie screenings, witnessing a light installation of the Aurora Borealis, and much more.

Location:

Various

Date & Time:

28th - 31st October

Hurloween Tours

If you're looking for something a little more family friendly, Croke Park is hosting Hurloween Tours for the little ones. Instead of ghouls, your GAA-mad goblins will go on a special tour of the famous stadium to hear about goals, Ireland’s ancient sport, old Celtic traditions, and mythology. This Halloween event aims for more seasonal fun than scares.

Location:

Croke Park

Date & Time:

29th October - 4th November

Retro Drive-In Movies

Of course this time of year Retro Drive-In movies opts for horrors and spooky films as opposed to their regular films so if you're a sucker (no pun intended) for a scary movie, or just a Halloween-themed one, check out what they have on offer HERE. They have classics like Hocus Pocus and Scream, as well as more family friendly flicks like Monsters Inc.

Location:

Leopardstown Racecourse

Date & Time:

Various

Pumpkin Picking

We know it's still early October, but pumpkin patches have booked up quickly. We covered some that are still taking bookings HERE if you want to check them out.

Location:

Various

Date & Time:

Various

October Boozy Bottomless

A Halloween Bottomless Brunch? Don't mind if we do. 90s themed bar Jackie's are hosting a two Halloween events called the Halloween Mystery Machine.

Location:

Jackie's, Francis Street

Date & Time:

29th October & 30th October

Enter The Asylum

The Wright's Venue are hosting a Halloween event complete with €2000 in cash prizes for scariest, sexiest, most original, a professional photographer, drink promos, sax player, spooky cocktails, zombie shots, and a live DJ. Sure what else could you want?

Location:

Wright's Bar

Date & Time:

30th October

Slaughterhouse: Simpsons Treehouse of Horrorthon

For something with a bitta nostalgia it has to be this Simpsons themed event. My favourite episodes by far as a kid were these Treehouse of Horror episodes, and Hen's Teeth will be screening 3 hours of the best of these episodes in a row, with spooky Springfield fancy dress strongly encouraged.

Location:

Hen's Teeth, Blackpitts

Date & Time:

31st October, 6:30-10:30pm

Púca Festival

There's going to be spectacle, storytelling, music, mischief, comedy, feasting, and a hell of a lot more at this Halloween event in Meath. Join the Púca Festival to celebrate the Celtic New Year with the spirits of Halloween.

Location:

Trim

Date & Time

28th - 31st October

Farmaphobia

With five Terrifying Haunts spread over 100 Acres of Fear, Farmaphobia is not to be missed (unless you're a huge scaredy cat like me who watches American Horror Story through my hands over my eyes).

Location:

Girley

Date & Time:

1st October - 2nd November

Creepy Crawlies Workshop

For a free and family friendly event, pop down to the National Print Museum to create some monsters of your own. Check out more info HERE.

Location:

National Print Museum

Date & Time:

27th October - 3rd November, 2pm

Tricky Trail

Make the most of trick or treating this year by going on this tricky trail at Tayto Park.

Location:

Tayto Park

Date & Time:

29th October - 2nd November, 11am-4pm

Halloween Monster Ball

Kick off the Halloween bank holiday with this fancy dress event at The Wiley Fox.

Location:

The Wiley Fox

Date & Time

28th October from 10pm

Pumpkin Trail

This may be your last time to pick up a pumpkin before Spooky Season comes to an end.

Location:

Balbriggan

Date & Time:

29th & 30th October

