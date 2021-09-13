The Kid Laroi will play the Olympia Theatre next year

Is there a person among us who can say they didn't belt out the lyrics to Without You while pretending they were in an angsty teenage music video at some point over the last year?

If you didn't, you're missing out. It's a great way to get out any inner rage you might be experiencing.

Either way, we'll now be able to sing along in person at a real life, in the flesh performance from The Kid Laroi at the Olympia next April. The Aussie pop star will conclude the European leg of his tour at the iconic Dublin venue on the 28th of April 2022, and tickets will be available from this Friday 17th of September. Speaking ahead of the world tour, Laroi said:

I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all. It's always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won't ever forget. It's been a long time coming.

If you've ever experienced the heartbreak of not getting tickets to see your favourite artist at the Olympia (who could forget the Great Lizzo Ticket Fiasco of 2019?), you'll know how crucial it is to act fast. Tickets go on sale this Friday (17th) HERE, so be ready to go. Should be a great one!

Header image via MCD

