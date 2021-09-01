8 great spots for oysters in Dublin as we enter Oyster Season

By Fiona Frawley

September 1, 2021 at 5:18pm

Didn't know oyster season was a thing? Me neither until about five minutes ago.

Apparently September is officially the start of the oyster season, and word on the internet is that you should only eat oysters during months with an 'r' in them. That means the next few months are the perfect time for you to get shucking, and here are a few great Dublin spots to get started at.

The Blue Oyster Fish Shack, Parliament Street

This cute pop up is a great spot for oysters and a pint of plain.

Salty Buoy Food Truck (various locations)

The transportable brain child of Niall Sabongi, a Dublin seafood veteran.

Catch 22, Clarendon Street

Ideal if you like your oysters with a side of specially crafted cocktails.

SOLE, South William Street

No better spot for oysters with a side of people watching.

Cliff Townhouse, Stephen's Green

A gorge spot for treating yourself, overlooking Stephen's Green.

Matt the Thresher, Baggot Street

These guys know their seafood, a must for all fishy fans!

Octopussy, Howth

Come here for the name alone.

The Shelbourne, Stephen's Green

Thought oysters couldn't get any fancier? Well, you thought wrong.

Will you be sampling some of the fine seafood Dublin has to offer this oyster season?

Header image via Shutterstock 

