By Fiona Frawley

November 11, 2021 at 10:10am

Oysters and WHAT? We're very intrigued by this combo from Happy Endings

Sometimes in this job, I feel like I've seen it all.

Then Happy Endings on Aston Quay release their weekly specials and I'm reminded I have so, so much more to learn.

We've covered a lot of interesting food combos at Lovin. We've seen battered oyster sambos and even oysters with ants (it's a perfect food pairing, apparently), but this one takes the biscuit. The special at Happy Endings this week is Oysters and Meanies, which apparently is a "no brainer".

In fairness, maybe I'm just an uncultured swine and the pickled crunchiness of Meanies is actually the perfect accompaniment to freshly shucked oysters. The description reads:

Flaggy shore oysters, pickled onion meanies and some of our pickled peppers drizzled over. The meanies add a great texture to the oysters like no other. 

What say you, oyster lovers of Dublin? Is this the kind of combo you could get on board with? To be fair to Meanies, they've never let us down before. Maybe this could be the start of something really beautiful.

Happy Endings are no stranger to weird and wonderful food pairings. Just last week they took the official beverage of Donegal, Football Special, and turned it into a cocktail du jour:

Daniel O'Donnell wept.

Get yourself out to Happy Endings this weekend if you're looking for a unique food experience!

Header image via Instagram/happyendingsdublin 

READ NEXT: There's a new vibey wine bar opening up in Donnybrook tonight!

