Six dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

August 13, 2021 at 4:49pm

Share:
Six dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

We all know one of the hardest things about going out to eat is choosing what you want.

It's the ultimate first world problem. I deeply relate, if there was such a person as Saint Indecisive I'd have taken that as my confirmation name. Lucky for you guys, here at Lovin we spend a substantial amount of our days scrolling through Insta looking for the tastiest creations on offer, and I've rounded up a few of our top picks so all you'll have to decide this week is what outfit to wear (I know this is equally difficult but it's not our gig, so that'll have to be on you I'm afraid).

1. Tuna Nachos from Ukiyo

We love a bitta fusion food, and Ukiyo never misses.

2. Deep fried mac & cheese from Sienna's in Malahide

I'm mentally adding this to my death row meal inspo list. Deep fried truffle and parmesan mac & cheese with salami and black pepper dressing. A thing of beauty.

3. Swordfish Caponata from Grano

Just in time for the Irish swordfish season (had no idea that was a thing but there you go), this gorge dish from Grano is inspired by the straits that join Calabria and Sicily.

4. Crispy Ribs from Happy Endings

Slow cooked and crispy with a hot honey glaze. If the pic alone hasn't sold them I don't know what will.

5. Vegan Poké from Wigwam

We didn't forget you, vegan pals. How unreal does this crispy jerk cauli look? A gorge dish with quinoa, avo and all the good stuff.

6. Kimchi Pancakes from Storyboard Cafe

Very intrigued by this curious combo!

Will you be trying any of these delights over the weekend?

Header image via Instagram/Sienna's Dublin

READ NEXT: Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

Horse boxes out, geo-domes in? This Kilmainham cafe may be starting a new trend

Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

You may also love

Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

Sad news for Dublin foodies as Big Grill Festival won't be going ahead for the second summer in a row

Here's the latest spice bag creation for you to try in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.