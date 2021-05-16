10 coffee trailers to try in the North Dublin area this summer

By Lynda Keogh

May 16, 2021 at 9:03am

10 coffee trailers to try in the North Dublin area this summer

Coffee is that glorious liquid that makes me more of a sound human, and if you're the same - here are a few spots to check out!

If you know of any other coffee trailers and vans that deserve a shout out, definitely let us know, but for now here are ten coffee trailers the Lovin Team love. Rain, hail or shine - it's coffee tiiiiime. If you're looking to support local and new businesses, why not grab your weekend coffee from one of these guys!

Happy Days Coffee Van, Grangegorman

Based on the TUD campus in Grangegorman, these guys are open every day from 8.30am-6pm.

Aventura, Portmarnock / Malahide 

You'll find these guys in at Portmarnock Station or Paddy's Hill in Malahide. The Portmarnock location is open daily from 7.30am-4pm, whilst the Malahide location is open from 8.30am-4pm.

Bold & Brass Coffee, Clontarf

Based on the Clontarf Road, opening hours are Wed - Sat, 8am-4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Yellow Door, Malahide

These guys are aptly named as you'll catch them on the Yellow Walls Road in Malahide. They're open daily from 8am-4pm.

Treat Yo'Self, Ballymun Road 

Get down to the Setanta GAA Club on the Ballymun Road, we spotted these guys a few weeks back and just had to share - check out the full article here. Open Thurs - Sun, 8am-9pm.

1903, Malahide 

These guys are down at the St Sylvester's GAA Club, and are open Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays from 10am-4pm.

Cheeky Rascal, Howth Junction Dart Station & Suttonians Rugby Club 

On weekdays you'll find these scallywags at Howth Junction Dart station serving from 7.30am-2.30pm. Pop down to Suttonians Rugby Club on weekends, where they're open from 10.30am-4pm.

Bua, Drumcondra

But are down on the Mobhi Road, and are open Monday - Friday, 8am-4.30pm and they're also open weekends from 9am-3.30pm.

Tin Box Coffee, Ashtown

These guys are down on the Navan Road in the carpark of The Half Way house and are open for all your caffeine needs from 7am-7pm, 7 days a week!

Bru Box Coffee, Donaghmede

Down at the Trinity Sports and Leisure Club in Donaghmede, Bru Box are open 7 days a week from 8am-4.30am.

