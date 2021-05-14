The fine folk of Malahide have been loving the new Mexican food bar in the village

By Brian Dillon

May 14, 2021 at 4:34pm

Malahide is now home to a delightful little Mexican foodie spot.

We're always on the hunt for our next delicious eating experience. With the weather being nice (somewhat) and our weekends filled with walks, swims and all kinds of Dublin adventures, we need some proper nice foodie spots to keep us fuelled for all of our activities.

If you plan on having a day out in Malahide in the near future and you love a bit of Mexican grub (who doesn't), then you'll be delighted to know that Taco Loco is serving up some unreal tacos and other delightfully tasty bites.

having opened a few weeks ago, I have been seeing this place pop up on Instagram quite a bit. And I kept thinking to myself, "Oh yes. That's a bit of me."

Taco Loco is located across from Gibney's Pub on New Street and is serving up Mexican-style tacos and salad bowls. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 8pm, the new spot is perhaps the ideal stop-off for a bit of grub when you're out exploring Malahide.

Whether you're enjoying a glorious sunset on the beach or you're spending the day exploring Malahide Castle and Gardens, you know there's somewhere serving up delightful Mexican-style grub to keep you going.

If you want to keep up with them, you can follow Taco Loco on Instagram.

