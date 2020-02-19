We're mad for some proper nice food pics. In the age of Instagram, it's often what helps us decide where to eat on the weekend. So, here are 13 Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram to inspire your next foodie adventure.
Half & Half
We have one word for these burgers: insane. Seriously though, if they taste as good as they look, you're in for one hell of a burger-eating experience.
Meltdown
You will be DROOLING over these cheese toasties when following these guys on Instagram.
ALMA
For your fix of super aesthetically-pleasing salads, bowls, coffee and pancakes, then you should definitely be following this place on Instagram.
Cafe Bombo
This place is an insta hun's dream. The pastels, the dramatic hot chocolates, it's all heavenly on the eye.
The Paddocks
It'snot hard to get a good pic of what's served up in The Paddocks. Whether it's dinner or drinks, this spot steals the show. But the real show-stopper has to be their range of desserts.
Milky Bar hot chocolate, anyone?
Box Burger
Some more juicy and mouth-watering burger pics? Yes please.
Oh how we spoil you! We've got not one but TWO Burgers of the Month this November! A hat-tip to your favourite loaded fries, we've got a DIRTY Burger and a BOX Burger up for the taking. Which one's best? We'll leave that to you.... - Dirty Burger [Crispy Coasted Chicken, Pepper Sauce, Bacon] - Box Burger [ Crispy Coated Chicken, Chicken Gravy, Onion + Cheese] #burger #burgers #burgerlover #burgertime #box #boxburger #food #foodie #foodlover #foodporn #foodblog #foodblogger #bray #borninbray #wicklow #ireland
Bread 41
Now for baked goods. And boy, are they fierce good looking!
Two Boys Brew
Listen, one of the most important parts of brunch in 2020 is the LOOK. If your brunch isn't serving looks like this, then what's the point?
PI
We want this cheesy goodness and we want it now! Not only is the pizza here absolutely divine, but it's also seriously Insta-worthy.
Nutbutter
With bright colourful dishes and a stunning back-drop, the insta huns among us will have an absolute field day here.
Póg
The interior design in this place is just as mouth-watering as their pancakes. Oozing with fillings like Nutella and peanut butter, we go mad for it every time.
For those asking we will be open from 8am - 9pm in both shops on Pancake Tuesday. Or why not beat the queues and have a pancake Sunday or Monday before the madness! There will be no reservations on Pancake Tuesday, walk ins only 🙏🏻 . . . #pancaketuesday #proteinpancakes #stacksonstacksonstacks #pancakeday #pancakemania #pancakestacks #veganpancakes
Krewe
One of the newest openings on Capel Street has a delicious-looking array of dishes to draw you to it, such as this Nola Benedict served with hot fire fried chicken, waffles, soft poached eggs, chive hollandaise, house hot sauce and crispy potatoes.
Bubble Waffle Factory
Located in the heart of Temple Bar, you simply cannot order a treat from here without taking a ridiculous amount of pictures. On their Instagram, they repost some STUNNING shots from other accounts.
What better way to explore Dublin City with a bubble waffle in hand under the hot summer sun! Check out our fans’ favourites - the Strawberry Delight and Chocolate Dream in-store now! . . . (📸 Cr: @harryaslesen) . . . #templebar #dessert #summer #bubblewaffle #waffles #dublin #delicious #lovingdublin #visitdublin #icecream #waffles
Now that you've checked out these Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram, we bet your pure starving. Because we are drooling.
