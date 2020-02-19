We're mad for some proper nice food pics. In the age of Instagram, it's often what helps us decide where to eat on the weekend. So, here are 13 Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram to inspire your next foodie adventure.

Half & Half

We have one word for these burgers: insane. Seriously though, if they taste as good as they look, you're in for one hell of a burger-eating experience.

Meltdown

You will be DROOLING over these cheese toasties when following these guys on Instagram.

ALMA

For your fix of super aesthetically-pleasing salads, bowls, coffee and pancakes, then you should definitely be following this place on Instagram.

Cafe Bombo

This place is an insta hun's dream. The pastels, the dramatic hot chocolates, it's all heavenly on the eye.

The Paddocks

It'snot hard to get a good pic of what's served up in The Paddocks. Whether it's dinner or drinks, this spot steals the show. But the real show-stopper has to be their range of desserts.

Milky Bar hot chocolate, anyone?

Box Burger

Some more juicy and mouth-watering burger pics? Yes please.

Bread 41

Now for baked goods. And boy, are they fierce good looking!

Two Boys Brew

Listen, one of the most important parts of brunch in 2020 is the LOOK. If your brunch isn't serving looks like this, then what's the point?

PI

We want this cheesy goodness and we want it now! Not only is the pizza here absolutely divine, but it's also seriously Insta-worthy.

Nutbutter

With bright colourful dishes and a stunning back-drop, the insta huns among us will have an absolute field day here.

Póg

The interior design in this place is just as mouth-watering as their pancakes. Oozing with fillings like Nutella and peanut butter, we go mad for it every time.

Krewe

One of the newest openings on Capel Street has a delicious-looking array of dishes to draw you to it, such as this Nola Benedict served with hot fire fried chicken, waffles, soft poached eggs, chive hollandaise, house hot sauce and crispy potatoes.

Bubble Waffle Factory

Located in the heart of Temple Bar, you simply cannot order a treat from here without taking a ridiculous amount of pictures. On their Instagram, they repost some STUNNING shots from other accounts.

Now that you've checked out these Dublin restaurants and cafes to follow on Instagram, we bet your pure starving. Because we are drooling.

Feature image via Half & Half and Meltdown on Instagram.