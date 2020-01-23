Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

16 insane-looking cocktails you can get at The Paddocks

By Brian Dillon

January 23, 2020 at 2:06pm

Share:

The Paddocks Clonee is known for producing some pretty out-there stuff. Whether its deliciously creative dinner, sweet and surprising desserts or mental cocktails, they never fail to shock us with their creations.

And they keep popping up on my newsfeed, but I'm not complaining...

And since we're mad for a cocktail or two (or three), we can't help but dream about enjoying these ones that can only be described as insane. So, here are some tasty and INSANE cocktails you can get at The Paddocks Clonee.

Starburst Daiquiri

Okay, this looks delightful.

View this post on Instagram

Starburst Daiquiri 😢 #livingthebestlife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Twister Cocktail

Like summer in a glass.

View this post on Instagram

Twisters 😘 #livingthebestlife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

A Freddo Fat Frog

How do you even think of this?

View this post on Instagram

Fat Frog 🐸 Daiquiri #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Percy Pig Prosecco

I'm so here for this.

View this post on Instagram

Percy Pig Prosseco 😢 #percypig #livingthebestlife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Skittles Bomb Daiquiris

I'm so overwhelmed by this. I NEED to try.

View this post on Instagram

Skittles Bombs Daiquiri 😚#paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Taste The Rainbow Daiquiri

A glorious rainbow in a glass.

View this post on Instagram

Taste of Rainbow Daiquiri 😅 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

This Drumstick Squashies Concoction

Again, how do you even come up with this idea? Absolute genius.

Percy Pig Daiquiri

Percy Pigs and Pink Gin. How did I not realise this was the perfect match?

View this post on Instagram

Percy Pig Daiquiri 😳🐷 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

This Bombay Saphire cocktail with bonbons

Putting bonbons into a cocktail = genius.

Pink Gin and Fanta Lemon Bath

The only kind of bath I want to be involved in.

Solero Daiquiri

If this isn't summer in the form of a cocktail, then I don't know what is.

View this post on Instagram

Solero Daiquiri 🤭 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Tequila Rose Milkshakes

Guaranteed to bring ALL the boys to the yard.

View this post on Instagram

Tequila Rose Milkshakes 🍓 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Loop the Loop Daiquiri

Okay, I'm obsessed with all of these ice-pop cocktails.

View this post on Instagram

Loop the Loop Daiquiri 🍦 #livingthebestlife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Baileys Strawberry Milkshake

Ah now, this one looks pure stun.

View this post on Instagram

Baileys Strawberry Milkshake 🍓 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Brunch Daiquiri

Again with the ice-pop inspired cocktails, I'm loving this!

View this post on Instagram

Brunch Daiquiri 🍦 #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

Micky Finn Chocolate Milkshakes

If your chocolate milkshake doesn't have Mickey Finn in it, then I'm not interested.

Honestly, the list goes on. If you consider yourself a true connoisseur of cocktails, then this place needs to be on your bucket list.

They also serve up some incredible creative desserts, such as White Milky Bar Cheesecake, White Heaven Sundaes, Mint Rocky Road Sundaes, SnowBall Sundaes and Piggy in a Bath Sundaes, to name just a few.

View this post on Instagram

Piggy in a Baty Sundae #treatday #paddocksislife

A post shared by The Paddocks Late Bar (@thepaddockslatebar) on

READ NEXT: Living for payday? Here are ten unreal city centre bites for under €10

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin named amongst '50 most visited cities in the world in 2019'

Conor McGregor's coach reveals hilarious "advice" from pre-fight email

Living for payday? Here are ten unreal city centre bites for under €10

Kids eat for free in every Eddie Rockets in Dublin tomorrow

You may also love

Kids eat for free in every Eddie Rockets in Dublin tomorrow

This Dublin restaurant is doing a nacho happy hour

Milano at Grand Canal gets swanky new look

The Back Page has gone for two fancier names for this week's free lunch offer

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy