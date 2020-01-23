Living for payday? Here are ten unreal city centre bites for under €10

Eating for cheap in Dublin is so doable if you know where to go. Here are ten city centre bites for under €10 that will actually fill you.

Cheap, cheerful and super tasty. Sure what else would you want?

Little Dumpling

We have been obsessed with this place since it opened on Capel Street. It serves up an absolutely divine menu of dumplings and they all cost only €6 or €7. The menu includes Chicken Satay Dumplings, Beetroot Dumplings with Prawn and Crab, Roast Duck Xiao Long Bao, Carrot, and Spicy Kimchi Dumplings and even fried Nutella Dumplings.

Sprezzatura

This unreal pasta place opened in 2019 on Grantham Streer and serves up incredibly delicious Italian cuisine for under a tenner.

First off, enjoy some light starters such as Smoked Almonds, Lamb Shank Fritta or Tomato Carpaccio. Then for the main event, you can opt for pasta dishes like Gnocchi, Spaghetti, Cacio E Pepe, Tagliatelle or Fettucine.

Plus, they have wine on tap...

Mongolian Barbeque

Found in Temple Bar, the grub in this place is always delicious!

For just €7.90, you can get their lunch bowl special between 12pm and 4.30pm.

First, you choose your meat, then herbs, spice and choice of sauce. Once it is whipped up by their expert grillers, it's yours to enjoy.

They also serve up unreal sides for a fairly decent price, such as Spicey Chicken Wings and Duck Spring Rolls for €5.

Sano Pizza

Quality Neapolitan pizza (softer pizza with chewy crusts and authentic Italian toppings) for under €10? Sign. Me. Up. Honestly, it's incredible.

Sano serves up just that. The Diavolo pizza (spicy salami from Calabria and tomato sugo) is my favourite, but there's also the classic Margherita (tomato sugo, mozzarella, basil and extra virgin oil) as well as the Rucola (Parma ham, rocket, Reggiano, tomato suga, fresh mozzarella and extra virgin olive oil). Some are even as cheap as €7.90.

Pablo Picante

Delicious Mexican bites for under 10 squids? I'm into it.

Most of the burritos on Pablo Picante's set menu (my go-to is the Sonny San Diego - pure delicious!) are priced between €6 and €10. But when you order their tortas, you're getting some unreal value for your money.

What's a torta, you ask? Basically, they are stunning Mexican sandwiches that will cost you as little as €6.90. Plus, you can get yourself some chips and guac (some of the best guac in the city) for €3 or some simple quesadillas filled with cheese and guacamole for just €4.50.

DiFontaine's

As far as city centre bites for under €10 go, a slice of pizza the size of your head is a pretty good shout. You'll get that in DiFontaine's on Parliament Street.

If you're out and about in the area, it's the ideal stop-off to grab a quick slice of pizza to enjoy on the go. And you'll get it for as little as €3.50. Or, you'll get their vegan slice for €5.50 or a slice with toppings for €4.50.

You can also add on toppings such as extra mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham or ricotta cheese for just €2.

Zaytoon

The best kebab in the city? It's certainly a contender. So, what can you get for under a tenner? Well, quite a bit.

A small Classic Kubideh only costs €8 while a regular is €9.50. Or, get yourself a delicious Lamb Donner for €8.50. Plus, their vegetarian and vegan dishes such as their Stuffed Peppers, Herb Kookoo and Falafel are divine and all cost between €5 and €10.

You'll find Zaytoon on Camden Street and Parliament Street as well as in Ranelagh and Swords.

Wok In Noodle Bar

You can't go wrong with some delicious noodles.

With appetizers and mains for under a tenner, your euro goes pretty far here. You'll get a portion of Vegetable Spring Rolls for just €5.50 and some delicious Deep-fried Tiger Prawns for just €6.85.

Or for something a little more substantial, all of their curry dishes and noodle dishes are around the €9 mark.

You'll find Wok In Noodle Bar on Stephen Street.

Kokoro Sushi Bar

Located on Liffey Street, this spot serves up delicious sushi and other Japanese bites for a fairly decent price.

You can get yourself some of their 'Bento' dishes for around the €8 mark, while their curry dishes cost as little as €6.55. Plus, you'll get one of their sushi wraps for under €5!

They also serve up some pretty tasty desserts such as Green Tea Cheesecake and Green Tea and Buckwheat Cookies for just €2.50.

The Metro Cafe

If you haven't eaten in this South William Street spot, then it needs to go on your list.

Most of their dishes are under €10. And there is so much to choose from. Our recommendations? Their super nachos will certainly fill you up and they only cost €9.25. They also serve up some wholesome traditional Irish dishes for around the same price, such as Beef Stew and Bangers and Mash.

They also serve up some pretty delicious sandwiches such as a classic BLT, a Hot Prosciutto Melt and The Metro (A mighty meatball sandwich with tomato and roast red pepper sauce, mozzarella and basil oil served on a French stick).

So don't deny yourself these unreal city centre bites for under €10 leading up until payday. G'wan, you deserve it.