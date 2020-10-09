Trying to find Dublin Brunch spots with outdoor rain cover? I got you.

"Sure wouldn't it be a great country if we could put a roof over it?!"

It used to be something your mammy would say (and subsequently laugh at) when discussing the weather. Now it's an actual thing people wish for when blowing out their birthday candles.

Ireland was not built for outdoor dining - you know it, I know it... the restaurants know it. But they're doing their best and many of 'em would have us believe otherwise. Between heated terraces and sheltered outdoor seating areas, business owners are doing their darndest to ensure that dining out is as enjoyable an experience as possible. Even if dining out literally means dining out these days.

Below you'll find 26 Dublin brunch spots with outdoor rain cover because no one likes soggy pancakes.

Herbstreet

A staple on any 'brunch in Dublin' list, Herbstreet is always a good shout. Get the French toast and thank me later.

Lemon & Duke

Only accepting walk ins, Lemon & Duke has plenty of seating... and plenty of brollies should the skies open mid-meal.

Farmer Brown's

All Farmer Brown's venues have outdoor seating, but book into the Rathmines branch and you'll get to see their new heated sun terrace first hand.

Angelina's

Brunch with a view.

Mad Yolks

Slinging up egg sambos at both the Eagle House in Glasthule and the Fourth Corner in Dublin 8, the latter is where you'll find sheltered outdoor seating. Though if you combine your visit to the Glasthule pop-up with a swim, it won't really matter if you get rained on.

Eaton6w

Famous for their chicken and waffles brunch combo, Eaton6w have just added a veggie-friendly version to the menu. Drool worthy.

Bla's Café

Open with outdoor dining, Bla's Café is nestled away on King's Inn Street.

Circa

A Michelin guide restaurant, brunch at Circa is always a tasty endeavour.

Isabelle's

Isabelle's serve their pancakes drizzled in salted caramel sauce... need I say more?

Hen's Teeth

Leaning heavily towards the lunch side of brunch, Hen's Teeth is the shpot for the more savoury-inclined diners. This week's menu includes elotes (grilled Mexican street corn), salt cod croquettes and spicy tamarind ribs.

Platform 61

A fave amongst brunchers... particularly anyone partial to a mimosa with their eggs and avo.

Layla's

Because who doesn't like sipping coffee on a rooftop terrace?

Two Boy's Brew

Located in one of the coolest neighbourhoods not only in Dublin but in the world, Two Boy's Brew is easily one of the top brunch spots in the city.

Cinnamon

Soon to have three Dublin venues (Ranelagh, Monkstown and Ballsbridge), Cinnamon has outdoor seating at all locations.

Mackenzie's

Mackenzie's do a pancake platter and I'm not lying when I say that thoughts of it have kept me up at night. Such beauty.

Wuff

The dog equivalent of the cat's meow. They also serve up a veggie fry which is surprisingly hard to find in Dublin.

Lemon Jelly Café

This place has both sweet and savoury crepes on the menu... which translates as brunch followed by dessert.

Taste Food Company

Find these guys right in the action on South William Street.

Sophie's/The Dean

Breakfast at Tiffany's Sophie's.

Noshington

My neighbourhood local, knowing that there's a flat deece and a pastry waiting for me just around the corner makes getting up in the morning all the easier.

Peperina Bistro

Complete with a heated outdoor terrace, Peperina has you covered... quite literally.

Rialto Bridge Café

Consider this proof that their umbrellas serve their purpose.

Beanhive

Their coffee art is seriously impressive.

Urbanity

Open from 10am, Urbanity has a bit of everything on the menu - though their coffee is the real attraction.

The Terrace Kitchen

Housed in the Conrad hotel, they has the coffee and they has the pastries. Bread 41 pastries to be precise.

The Alex

A very grammable terrace.

Header image via Instagram/Mad Yolks/Eaton6w