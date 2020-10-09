Trying to find Dublin Brunch spots with outdoor rain cover? I got you.
"Sure wouldn't it be a great country if we could put a roof over it?!"
It used to be something your mammy would say (and subsequently laugh at) when discussing the weather. Now it's an actual thing people wish for when blowing out their birthday candles.
Ireland was not built for outdoor dining - you know it, I know it... the restaurants know it. But they're doing their best and many of 'em would have us believe otherwise. Between heated terraces and sheltered outdoor seating areas, business owners are doing their darndest to ensure that dining out is as enjoyable an experience as possible. Even if dining out literally means dining out these days.
Below you'll find 26 Dublin brunch spots with outdoor rain cover because no one likes soggy pancakes.
Herbstreet
A staple on any 'brunch in Dublin' list, Herbstreet is always a good shout. Get the French toast and thank me later.
Lemon & Duke
Only accepting walk ins, Lemon & Duke has plenty of seating... and plenty of brollies should the skies open mid-meal.
Farmer Brown's
All Farmer Brown's venues have outdoor seating, but book into the Rathmines branch and you'll get to see their new heated sun terrace first hand.
Angelina's
Brunch with a view.
Mad Yolks
Slinging up egg sambos at both the Eagle House in Glasthule and the Fourth Corner in Dublin 8, the latter is where you'll find sheltered outdoor seating. Though if you combine your visit to the Glasthule pop-up with a swim, it won't really matter if you get rained on.
Eaton6w
Famous for their chicken and waffles brunch combo, Eaton6w have just added a veggie-friendly version to the menu. Drool worthy.
Introducing......our vegetarian “chicken” and waffles!!! Made with crispy silken tofu, buttermilk waffles, corn purée, sautéed spinach and maple glaze!!! #veggies this is going live on our click and collect shop soon and also our menu for outdoor dining! 😃😍 #vegetarian #vegetarianrecipes #vegetarianfood #samebutdifferent #delish #food #foodies #foodstagram
Bla's Café
Open with outdoor dining, Bla's Café is nestled away on King's Inn Street.
Circa
A Michelin guide restaurant, brunch at Circa is always a tasty endeavour.
Outdoor Dining Available Wednesday - Sunday. We are delighted to re-open our covered and heated garden this week for lunch and dinner. Book A Table Online or Call (01)5342644. #circa #restaurant #garden #terrace #outdoordining #dineout #dineoutside #foodie #michelinguide #michelinbibgourmand #supportlocal
Isabelle's
Isabelle's serve their pancakes drizzled in salted caramel sauce... need I say more?
Dear Isabelle’s Guests 🖤 Following this evening's announcement from the government, we will close for sit-in dining but continue to offer dining from our heated outdoor area / terrace as well as take away options. Reservations will be contacted as soon as possible, starting with those booked for this weekend. Please bear with us, your patience is greatly appreciated. The safety of our staff and guests remains our number one priority, and we continue to take every necessary precaution to make you feel safe and comfortable. Thank you once again for your continued support during this time and we look forward to welcoming you back very soon! 🖤
Hen's Teeth
Leaning heavily towards the lunch side of brunch, Hen's Teeth is the shpot for the more savoury-inclined diners. This week's menu includes elotes (grilled Mexican street corn), salt cod croquettes and spicy tamarind ribs.
Platform 61
A fave amongst brunchers... particularly anyone partial to a mimosa with their eggs and avo.
Layla's
Because who doesn't like sipping coffee on a rooftop terrace?
How lucky are we to have an outdoor terrace and with views like this! 😍 Guests can still join us for breakfast, lunch and dinner on the terrace. Please contact our team to book a table in advance [email protected] // 01 406 0182 The Devlin hotel residents will still have access to Layla’s restaurant for indoor dining each day. Thank you once again for your continued support during this time and we look forward to welcoming you to Layla’s very soon! ❤️ 📸 @heveyaudrey
Two Boy's Brew
Located in one of the coolest neighbourhoods not only in Dublin but in the world, Two Boy's Brew is easily one of the top brunch spots in the city.
Cinnamon
Soon to have three Dublin venues (Ranelagh, Monkstown and Ballsbridge), Cinnamon has outdoor seating at all locations.
Mackenzie's
Mackenzie's do a pancake platter and I'm not lying when I say that thoughts of it have kept me up at night. Such beauty.
Signed Sealed, Delivered 🖤 You can now get our famous brunch Pancake & French Toast Platters delivered straight to your door along with lots of other Brunch & Dinner dishes with @deliveroo_ie & @ubereats . Delivering Thursday - Sunday 🖤 We are also still open for dining out on our outdoor terrace serving up All day Breakfast & Brunch from 12 Noon today 🖤 Give us a call to book your table / 01 533 7566
Wuff
The dog equivalent of the cat's meow. They also serve up a veggie fry which is surprisingly hard to find in Dublin.
Lemon Jelly Café
This place has both sweet and savoury crepes on the menu... which translates as brunch followed by dessert.
Coffee time #instadrinks #instacoffee #specialtycoffee #coffeenow #coffeeoftheday #Lemon jelly cafe #coffee #bestbreakfast #breakfast #lunch #lovindublin #latte #cappuccino #food #drink #caffeineaddict #coffeeoftheday #coffeelover #coffeetime #dublin #discoverdublin #visitdublin #coffeeculture #cafelatte #millenniumwalkway #dublin #discoverdublin #lovindublin #visitdublin #irishdaily #ireland
Taste Food Company
Find these guys right in the action on South William Street.
In accordance with new government guidelines we are operating with outdoor seating. To make this more comfortable for our customers we have installed brand new heaters! #dublin #dublinireland #dublinrestaurants #café #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocalbusiness #outdoordining #eatingoutside
Sophie's/The Dean
Breakfast at
Tiffany's Sophie's.
Noshington
My neighbourhood local, knowing that there's a flat deece and a pastry waiting for me just around the corner makes getting up in the morning all the easier.
MILLE FEUILLE These beauties are only here for a few days, so you best get in here 😋 Hazel nut praline / Vanilla custard Which flavour tickles your fancy? . . . #dublin8 #irishcafe #dublineats #dublincafe #goodgrub #goodfood #yumyfood #heavenly #amazingfood #yummy #deliciousfood #cafe #lovefood #dublin #breaky #brunch #lunch #delish #coffee #tastyfood #lovetoeat #yum #tasty #creampastry #millefeuille
Peperina Bistro
Complete with a heated outdoor terrace, Peperina has you covered... quite literally.
Rialto Bridge Café
Consider this proof that their umbrellas serve their purpose.
Beanhive
Their coffee art is seriously impressive.
Hi Beanhive lovers! 🐝 Due to the latest government restrictions (Level 3) that were put in place today, we can only provide outdoor seating and takeaway/delivery services from tomorrow on. Indoor dine-in won't be possible for now. 🚫 You can still have your food and coffee outside though, order it for takeaway or order via @deliveroo_ie, @ubereats or @justeatie. 📲📞🛵🏡 Thank you for your understanding, we hope to see you soon at the Hive! Stay safe! ☀️ Beanhive Team 💛 _____ #beanhivedublin #beanhive #dublin #ireland #covid_19 #covid19 #restrictions #level3 #staysafe #stayhealthy #coffee #coffeedublin #dublincoffeeshops #dublinireland #coffeelovers #coffeeshop #lovedublin
Urbanity
Open from 10am, Urbanity has a bit of everything on the menu - though their coffee is the real attraction.
Blue skies 😍⠀ ⠀ Perfect crisp day for Urbanity al fresco. ⠀ Looking forward to seeing @lordmayorchu in Smithfield tomorrow launching the @dublincitycouncil outside seating on the square. More of this please!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ MON - FRI - breakfast & lunch 8h - 15h⠀ (Coffees and cakes till 16h)⠀ SAT & SUN - brunch 10h - 16h ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ SIT OUTSIDE • TAKE AWAY⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #STAYPOSITIVE👊⠀ ⠀ #smithfield #dublineats #urbanity #dublin7 #instafood #supportlocal⠀
The Terrace Kitchen
Housed in the Conrad hotel, they has the coffee and they has the pastries. Bread 41 pastries to be precise.
The Alex
A very grammable terrace.
Our outdoor Terrace is open to both residents and non-residents Monday to Sunday 12 pm until 10 pm, serving all-day menu and the special weekend brunch menu from 11 am until 3 pm. We’re filling up for the weekend so book in now to get the last few slots! To reserve a table visit the link in bio. To book a private event email us at [email protected]
