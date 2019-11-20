Close

  • A bunch of adorable puppies are greeting Dublin Airport passengers today

A bunch of adorable puppies are greeting Dublin Airport passengers today

By James Fenton

November 20, 2019 at 12:43pm

If you're passing through Dublin Airport today, be sure to keep an eye out for some adorable visitors along your way.

Puppies from My Canine Companion have set up camp in Terminal 1 and judging by the photos below, they're going down a treat.

My Canine Companion is a national charity whose main purpose is to provide highly trained and skilled service dogs to people with disabilities, particularly autism.

Today, Dublin Airport passengers are invited to come over for a quick pet and, well, how could you resist?

(pics: Dublin Airport)

The Santa Pups are on a training outing at Dublin Airport and if they weren't cute enough, they're fully decked out in festive garb...

Any last-minute flights going? More information about who My Canine Companion are and what they do can be found here. You can also follow them on Instagram here.

READ NEXT: The Christmas edition of the Fair Lady vintage fair is coming to Dublin

