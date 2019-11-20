The Christmas edition of the Fair Lady vintage fair is coming to Dublin

The team at Fair Lady are back next weekend with a special festive edition of their popular vintage fair.

Fair Lady is run by Jenny Cassin and Lisa McCann and back in the summer, Jen told Lovin all about their passion for vintage fashion ahead of the inaugural Fair Lady fair which took place at Cliff Townhouse on St. Stephen's Green. The reaction to the event was so positive that Jenny and Lisa now aim to run events throughout the year with the second edition of Fair Lady taking place on Saturday November 30 at City Assembly House on South William Street.

The event will feature some of the best vintage styles you can pick up in the city with a festive twist for the time of year that's in it. Describing themselves as your 'Christmas Gift Angels', Jenny and Lisa will offer visitors the chance to pick up vintage gear from the 1920s right through to the 1980s.

Some of Ireland's biggest vintage names will be there such as Miss Daisy Blue, 2 Bears Home, Vertigo Vintage, Vintage Finds You and Vintage Vixen to name just a few.

(SeanEadai Collection from Sinead Kane)

Magpie Meg will be there with an array of jewellery collected from iconic eras, featuring 1960s enamel to rhinestone antique pieces. It's not all for the ladies either with Granny's Attic on hand to launch their menswear collection called Suited & Booted.

(jewellery from Magpie Meg)

The Fair Lady fair won't all be about clothes though. Vinyl lovers will be able to pick up a selection of Soul, Funk, R&B, Jazz and Rock n Roll nuggets while Lady Lavinia Ravenswood will offer bespoke perfumes beautifully presented in antique and vintage bottles.

(Perfume selection from Lady Lavinia Ravenswood)

Fair Lady prides itself on offering an authentic and immersive vintage experience and part of their event organisation is to host fairs in a selection of Dublin's finest period buildings. That's why the November 30 fair will take place in the magnificent Georgian surroundings of the beautifully restored City Assembly House on South William Street.

(1960s mod green velvet cocktail party dress from Zoe Coleman)

It all has the makings of a happy and productive day out in the city, updating your wardrobe and ticking some bits off your Christmas shopping list.

More information on the upcoming Fair Lady vintage fair can be found here.