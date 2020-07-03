Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

By James Fenton

July 3, 2020 at 10:17am

Share:

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of a trial which is due to start at the end of July.

Taking place over four weekends, the scheme will see footpaths used for tables and chairs on the following city centre streets:

  • Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street
  • Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street
  • South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row
  • Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park
  • Dame Court from Exchequer Street

The pedestrianisation trials will run over the weekends of July 25/26, August 1/2, August 9/10 and August 16/17, between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

A similar trial ran on Dame Street last summer and the upcoming scheme is aimed at increasing footfall around the Grafton Street area which is still at around 20% of pre-Covid levels.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

Pack the snacks - here’s what’s on at the drive-in this weekend

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Dublin pub shares 'welcome back poem' ahead of reopening

You may also love

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Dublin pub shares 'welcome back poem' ahead of reopening

Government urged to push ahead with Finglas Luas and DART underground projects

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.