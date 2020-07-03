A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of a trial which is due to start at the end of July.

Taking place over four weekends, the scheme will see footpaths used for tables and chairs on the following city centre streets:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park

Dame Court from Exchequer Street

The pedestrianisation trials will run over the weekends of July 25/26, August 1/2, August 9/10 and August 16/17, between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

🚧🚶🚶🏿🚶‍♀️🚶🏻🚧



Dublin pedestrianisation trials in Grafton Street area announced!



Green bits below will trial pedestrianisation, weekends between 11am-7pm. Trial will run for four weekends beginning 25 July.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/6RFizZSX9E — Michael Pidgeon (@Pidge) July 2, 2020

A similar trial ran on Dame Street last summer and the upcoming scheme is aimed at increasing footfall around the Grafton Street area which is still at around 20% of pre-Covid levels.

