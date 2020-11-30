All Bar Chicken about to open second, even-more-central branch

And when we say they're opening a new branch, should we actually be saying a new wing?

If you've ever been to All Bar Chicken in Stoneybatter, then you already know that their food is magnificent.

When we checked them out back in July , this is what we said about their wings:

"There is a lot of competition in the wings department, with a lot of savage places to get them in Dublin, but these are sensational."

And their chicken burger:

"This bad boy is topped with mayo, lettuce, red onion, pickles, slaw, bacon, and the cheese sauce they use for dirty fries. Good lord, it's big and it's juicy."

We were (and are!) big fans of the establishment, so imagine our happy surprise when we were strolling down Capel Street and noticed a familiar logo.

We popped across the road to double-check we weren't seeing things, but it is true. All Bar Chicken are opening a new branch, even closer to the city centre.

Which will be great news for every lover of fried chicken who happens to find themselves in the city centre.

In case you need a reminder, or you've never been to the Stoneybatter branch, check out our Early Doors video from the first time we went there:

