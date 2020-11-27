Close

Award-winning burger restaurant informs customers they won't be re-opening in December

By Rory Cashin

November 27, 2020 at 3:56pm

It is the third Dublin restaurant to make the announcement this week.

Following in the footsteps of this Dublin 4 restaurant and this Dublin 2 restaurant, a third Dublin restaurant has announced this week that it will not be re-opening its doors in December.

Featherblade, an award-winning establishment well-known for their steaks and burgers, is based on Dawson Street in Dublin 2, and they have informed customers seeking a booking via email:

"This is an incredibly tough email to write but we have had to take the decision to continue to operate as a take-out only business between now and the end of the year.

"We had every intention of re-opening in December but a combination of unforeseen circumstances have made it more and more difficult to plan in a way that we feel is right for both our customers and our team.

"We desperately want to open our doors again and welcome you back. We are so thankful for the support we have been shown over this difficult period and I hope that we can connect again, either through Featherblade @ Home, or for sit-in dining at the restaurant in the new year."

For anyone in Dublin, Bray, Greystones, Maynooth, Leixlip and Celbridge, the option is available for Featherblade to be delivered to your door, and you can check out their menu right here.

