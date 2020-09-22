Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Changes introduced to Temple Bar to ensure safe outdoor dining and social distancing

By James Fenton

September 22, 2020 at 12:01pm

Share:

Starting from today, bollards will be in place in Temple Bar to ensure in order to facilitate outdoor dining and social distancing.

The Temple Bar Company and Dublin City Council have installed bollards within the pedestrian zones of the area after Dublin entered risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions last week. The rules, which will be in place until at least October 9, prohibit indoor dining and only allow for a maximum of 15 people in a pub or restaurant's outdoor area.

The bollards in Temple Bar were installed this morning and will in place between 11am and 6am each day...

Some commuter and pedestrian campaign groups have noted that the Temple Bar pedestrianised zones have been routinely ignored by motorists but the new bollards will put an end to that...

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin baker creates incredible themed cupcakes inspired by the Emmys

Here's how to join our next virtual brunch for first-time buyers looking to buy along the commuter belt

Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Here's where you can get €2 coffee in Dublin today 

You may also love

Dublin baker creates incredible themed cupcakes inspired by the Emmys

Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Here's where you can get €2 coffee in Dublin today 

Sprout restaurant hints that they're opening another venue very soon

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.