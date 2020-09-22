Changes introduced to Temple Bar to ensure safe outdoor dining and social distancing

Starting from today, bollards will be in place in Temple Bar to ensure in order to facilitate outdoor dining and social distancing.

The Temple Bar Company and Dublin City Council have installed bollards within the pedestrian zones of the area after Dublin entered risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions last week. The rules, which will be in place until at least October 9, prohibit indoor dining and only allow for a maximum of 15 people in a pub or restaurant's outdoor area.

The bollards in Temple Bar were installed this morning and will in place between 11am and 6am each day...

To facilitate outdoor dining & safe socializing in Temple Bar, starting tomorrow Sept 22nd at 11am, The Temple Bar Company in conjunction with @DubCityCouncil will be installing bollards within the pedestrian zones of Temple Bar.

These will be in place daily between 11am & 6am. pic.twitter.com/z3X72QIN09 — Temple Bar Company (@TempleBarCo) September 21, 2020

Some commuter and pedestrian campaign groups have noted that the Temple Bar pedestrianised zones have been routinely ignored by motorists but the new bollards will put an end to that...

Please note: These streets were always pedestrian zones, but drivers routinely ignored them. https://t.co/B0kCttLMB7 — Streets Are For People (@streetsare4ppl) September 22, 2020

