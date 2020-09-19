Dublin at Level 3 - This simple explainer tells you everything you can and can't do

Dublin has this morning entered level 3 of coronavirus restrictions, just four days after the Government's Living with Covid plan was published.

Last night, Dubliners were told that they will have to face a number of new restrictions for the next three weeks, including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and a limit of six people from one household when visiting a home.

We're also being advised not to leave the city or county unless for essential purposes and are being told to work from home if possible. It's a lot to take in and there are of course many questions but in situations like this, we turn to our old friend - the infographic explainer.

The Government has put together a pretty decent one for Dublin's move into level 3, with a simple visual explainer being issued last night. Any questions you might have should be answered in the picture below...

Clear? Maybe not. You can also follow this link for a more detailed outline of what Dubliners are facing until October 9.

