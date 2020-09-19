What Dublin pubs and restaurants are staying open? The definitive live list

Many Dublin pubs and restaurants have closed their doors for three weeks after yesterday's Government announcement that the capital is moving to level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Until October 9, pubs and restaurants in Dublin are under strict new orders not to allow indoor dining and to only offer outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people at one time. Takeaway and delivery services are still allowed but the news still came as a blow to an industry that has had the most tumultuous of years due to Covid-19 restrictions and the number of changes to planned reopening dates.

After Friday evening's announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, many Dublin pubs and restaurants were quick to update the public on their situation. Below you'll find the status of a number of the capital's favourite spots. Be sure to bookmark this page as we update it over the coming days and if there are any we've missed, feel free to get in touch.

Sprezzatura - Open with heated outdoor seating

Thundercut Alley - Open with outdoor seating

Opium - Closing for three weeks

Cornucopia - Takeaway only for three weeks

Pichet - Closed for three weeks

Bonobo Smithfield - Beer garden will remain open

The Ivy - Closing for three weeks

Cafe en Seine - Closing for three weeks

Lemon & Duke - Outdoor terrace is open for food

Open for brunch on the terrace today from 12 and will also be providing food and drinks to go. A new menu will go live on @JustEatIE on Monday. #Dublintakeaways #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/8jXehszrN5 — Lemon & Duke (@LemonAndDuke) September 19, 2020

The Church - Closing for three weeks

Gaillot et Gray - Open for takeaway and limited outdoor seating

Brew Dog - Takeaway, collection and limited outdoor seating

Bujo - Open for takeaway

Big Romance - Closed for three weeks

Grano - Closed for three weeks

Queen of Tarts - Outdoor seating and takeaway services

Asador - Takeaway only

Glovers Alley - Takeaway only

Etto - Takeaway only

The Well - Takeaway pizzas

Dig In - Closed for three weeks

Gertrude - Closed for three weeks

(header pic: @ettomerrionrow)