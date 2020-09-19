Close

What Dublin pubs and restaurants are staying open? The definitive live list

By James Fenton

September 19, 2020 at 9:24am

Many Dublin pubs and restaurants have closed their doors for three weeks after yesterday's Government announcement that the capital is moving to level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

Until October 9, pubs and restaurants in Dublin are under strict new orders not to allow indoor dining and to only offer outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people at one time. Takeaway and delivery services are still allowed but the news still came as a blow to an industry that has had the most tumultuous of years due to Covid-19 restrictions and the number of changes to planned reopening dates.

After Friday evening's announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, many Dublin pubs and restaurants were quick to update the public on their situation. Below you'll find the status of a number of the capital's favourite spots. Be sure to bookmark this page as we update it over the coming days and if there are any we've missed, feel free to get in touch.

Sprezzatura - Open with heated outdoor seating

Thundercut Alley - Open with outdoor seating

Opium - Closing for three weeks

Cornucopia - Takeaway only for three weeks

‘Don’t ever lose hope as better days will come’ ⛅️ We are trying to be brave here in Cornucopia about today’s announcement that we will be limited to takeaway only for at least three weeks.. We are also devastated and scared for our business we love and need so much. It reminds us to be gentle with one another during this time. Everyone has their own personal struggles which are heightened during this time of uncertainty. We will be open this Saturday 10.30am - 7pm, and Sunday 11 - 5pm serving food and drinks to go! We are on Deliveroo and will be launching our frozen meal delivery service ASAP. If you are in the city check out our new shop and support us in anyway you can. We will get through this 💚 Lots of love, stay safe and well from all of us in Cornucopia xxx

Pichet - Closed for three weeks

Bonobo Smithfield - Beer garden will remain open

Following on from the government announcement this evening and after discussions with both management & staff, we have decided that we will keep our beer garden open alongside @dublinpizzacompany until the new restrictions are lifted. We are extremely lucky to have a warm and spacious outdoor space and are confident that we can maintain a safe environment for all of our staff and customers. We will try our very best to accommodate any bookings that have been made for this weekend and will be in touch with you all shortly 🌼 This is another difficult hurdle for our city and we empathise especially with our fellow bar owners and their staff, we hope that we can all resume normal order as soon as possible ❤ For now we'll do our best to offer a safe and friendly environment for our customers until this wave passes over. Take care of yourselves, Bonobo x

The Ivy - Closing for three weeks

Cafe en Seine - Closing for three weeks

Lemon & Duke - Outdoor terrace is open for food

The Church - Closing for three weeks

****Customer Notice****** It is with great regret that we must close our doors for the next three weeks. We understand we must do this to hopefully slow the spread of covid 19 in our great City but are obviously devastated for our staff and customers. We have contacted our resevstions this weekend and will be in touch with all reservations to hopefully re book you in at a later date. We have been lucky to have been able to operate over the last two months and our team of dedicated , loyal and hard working staff have made that possible. Thank you to all that have visited over that time , your support is absolutely vital and very much appreciated. We are down but not out , we will be back soon and in the meantime stay safe , wash your hands , wear a mask and we will see you all real soon. Thank you .

Gaillot et Gray - Open for takeaway and limited outdoor seating

Brew Dog - Takeaway, collection and limited outdoor seating

Bujo - Open for takeaway

Big Romance - Closed for three weeks

After so much time and investment made to make our space safe for you all to come back, and just a week and a half open, it’s so disappointing & frustrating to be closing our doors again. But as per the new guidelines, this is the situation we find ourselves in. ⠀ ⠀ We’ll be back in three weeks time and would really love if you could join us then. We’re keeping our reservations open from October 13th for anyone who wants to book a table for when we reopen (again😅).⠀ ⠀ If you already have a reservation, you can also reschedule your booking to any date from October 13th. ⠀ ⠀ In the meantime our takeaway service will carry on - more news on that tomorrow!⠀ ⠀ Thanks to everyone for your continued support, you’ve no idea how much it has meant to us throughout this year ❤️❤️

Grano - Closed for three weeks

Queen of Tarts - Outdoor seating and takeaway services

Asador - Takeaway only

Glovers Alley - Takeaway only

Etto - Takeaway only

The Well - Takeaway pizzas

Dig In - Closed for three weeks

Gertrude - Closed for three weeks

