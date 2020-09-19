What Dublin pubs and restaurants are staying open? The definitive live list

Many Dublin pubs and restaurants have closed their doors for three weeks after yesterday's Government announcement that the capital is moving to level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.
Until October 9, pubs and restaurants in Dublin are under strict new orders not to allow indoor dining and to only offer outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people at one time. Takeaway and delivery services are still allowed but the news still came as a blow to an industry that has had the most tumultuous of years due to Covid-19 restrictions and the number of changes to planned reopening dates.
After Friday evening's announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, many Dublin pubs and restaurants were quick to update the public on their situation. Below you'll find the status of a number of the capital's favourite spots. Be sure to bookmark this page as we update it over the coming days and if there are any we've missed, feel free to get in touch.
Sprezzatura - Open with heated outdoor seating
Thundercut Alley - Open with outdoor seating
Opium - Closing for three weeks
Cornucopia - Takeaway only for three weeks
‘Don’t ever lose hope as better days will come’ ⛅️ We are trying to be brave here in Cornucopia about today’s announcement that we will be limited to takeaway only for at least three weeks.. We are also devastated and scared for our business we love and need so much. It reminds us to be gentle with one another during this time. Everyone has their own personal struggles which are heightened during this time of uncertainty. We will be open this Saturday 10.30am - 7pm, and Sunday 11 - 5pm serving food and drinks to go! We are on Deliveroo and will be launching our frozen meal delivery service ASAP. If you are in the city check out our new shop and support us in anyway you can. We will get through this 💚 Lots of love, stay safe and well from all of us in Cornucopia xxx
Pichet - Closed for three weeks
Bonobo Smithfield - Beer garden will remain open
Following on from the government announcement this evening and after discussions with both management & staff, we have decided that we will keep our beer garden open alongside @dublinpizzacompany until the new restrictions are lifted. We are extremely lucky to have a warm and spacious outdoor space and are confident that we can maintain a safe environment for all of our staff and customers. We will try our very best to accommodate any bookings that have been made for this weekend and will be in touch with you all shortly 🌼 This is another difficult hurdle for our city and we empathise especially with our fellow bar owners and their staff, we hope that we can all resume normal order as soon as possible ❤ For now we'll do our best to offer a safe and friendly environment for our customers until this wave passes over. Take care of yourselves, Bonobo x
The Ivy - Closing for three weeks
In light of the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the Government this evening, we regret to inform you that the restaurant will close for three weeks from midnight tonight. While we are disappointed with the impact of the new restrictions, the health and safety of our guests and employees remains our priority. Thank you to everyone that has supported us in what has been an uncertain period for all. We look forward to welcoming you back when we re-open. During this time, we will continue to communicate via social media and our website. With very best wishes The Ivy Dawson Street team
Cafe en Seine - Closing for three weeks
Lemon & Duke - Outdoor terrace is open for food
Open for brunch on the terrace today from 12 and will also be providing food and drinks to go. A new menu will go live on @JustEatIE on Monday. #Dublintakeaways #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/8jXehszrN5
— Lemon & Duke (@LemonAndDuke) September 19, 2020
The Church - Closing for three weeks
****Customer Notice****** It is with great regret that we must close our doors for the next three weeks. We understand we must do this to hopefully slow the spread of covid 19 in our great City but are obviously devastated for our staff and customers. We have contacted our resevstions this weekend and will be in touch with all reservations to hopefully re book you in at a later date. We have been lucky to have been able to operate over the last two months and our team of dedicated , loyal and hard working staff have made that possible. Thank you to all that have visited over that time , your support is absolutely vital and very much appreciated. We are down but not out , we will be back soon and in the meantime stay safe , wash your hands , wear a mask and we will see you all real soon. Thank you .
Gaillot et Gray - Open for takeaway and limited outdoor seating
Dear community, customers, neighbours and friends. We are just finishing up our last dine in evening for hopefully just the foreseeable future. We are so fortunate that we can still offer takeaway and limited outdoor seating. We hope to get back to dine in as soon as it is safe for us all to do so. This situation is hard for us all living here right now. Be kind, wash your hands, we can do this.. X
Brew Dog - Takeaway, collection and limited outdoor seating
TAKEAWAY, COLLECTION & LIMITED OUTDOOR SEATING 🌞 due to the new restrictions, as of tomorrow we will be offering takeaway & collection through Brewdog Now, Deliveroo & Just Eat 🍔 We'll also have limited outdoor seating for a maximum of 15 people. This will be run on a first-come-first-served basis with 90-minute slots. Don't worry though, we'll have plenty of toasty hot water bottles and blankets to go around!!
Bujo - Open for takeaway
👋 BuJo is open for take-out from 10am-930pm everyday - yep, we do breakfast too featuring fresh baked pastries from @bread41dublin & barista coffee from @cloud_picker ☕️. . . 📲 Check out our menu by @grainne43 via www.bujo.ie, (link in bio). . 🎁 Our BuJoHome burger kits - including the BuJo x @meltdowndublin Limited Edition kit - can be picked from BuJo everyday or delivered to your door anywhere in Ireland every Friday. . . #burgersbetter #sandymount #foodmadegood @foodmadegood #orderahead #clickandcollect #sandymountgreen .
Big Romance - Closed for three weeks
After so much time and investment made to make our space safe for you all to come back, and just a week and a half open, it’s so disappointing & frustrating to be closing our doors again. But as per the new guidelines, this is the situation we find ourselves in. ⠀ ⠀ We’ll be back in three weeks time and would really love if you could join us then. We’re keeping our reservations open from October 13th for anyone who wants to book a table for when we reopen (again😅).⠀ ⠀ If you already have a reservation, you can also reschedule your booking to any date from October 13th. ⠀ ⠀ In the meantime our takeaway service will carry on - more news on that tomorrow!⠀ ⠀ Thanks to everyone for your continued support, you’ve no idea how much it has meant to us throughout this year ❤️❤️
Grano - Closed for three weeks
Ciao everybody. We are so sad about the COVID situation in Dublin at the moment. We will be closed from tonight for the next three weeks. We are so sorry for those of you who had bookings. We want to thank all of our customers for their fantastic support since we re-opened in July. We can’t wait to see you all again soon
Queen of Tarts - Outdoor seating and takeaway services
Asador - Takeaway only
Unfortunately because of the new restrictions and as we enter Level 3, it is with a heavy heart we announce we will be closing our dine in options at both Asador & Prado, from tomorrow. However, you can still avail of our At Home Collection which was a massive hit during lockdown 🙏🏻 We wish all our friends in hospitality the best of luck & may we all do our best to navigate through this. Get our famous taste straight to your door by ordering via asador.ie now. We have you covered. #staysafe #supportlocal #seeyousoon
Glovers Alley - Takeaway only
RESTAURANT UPDATE In line with local government restrictions, Glovers Alley will close for sit in dining effective midnight tonight. Naturally we are devastated with this evenings news and we do hope that these new restrictions will help reduce the spread of this devastating virus. We have made the decision to continue our Glovers Alley at Home Service and all upcoming reservations will be contacted in due course. Should you wish to arrange a Glovers Alley at Home Kit please visit www.gloversalley.ie Thank you, The Glovers Alley Team.
Etto - Takeaway only
Right, here we go! 🥴 We’ve added more availability for our Etto to Go meals tomorrow and we’re now offering an Etto côte de boeuf meal for two too. You can order online for collection tomorrow afternoon using the link above. Big love to all our friends in the Dublin restaurant industry tonight. We’ll get through this. 💪
The Well - Takeaway pizzas
Now offering Takeaway again!!! Gourmet pizzas, pastas and bites along with a tasty selection of cocktails and beers! In a bid to keep everyone safe in accordance with government guidelines, The Well Dublin will temporarily close to the public from 12am tonight. We've got you - Click & Collect yours - Link attached in our bio! 🖤🍕🍸
Dig In - Closed for three weeks
LAST SERVICE…. . before we go on our (Michaél instructed) holidays. . . Loads of stock to get through tonight so if you fancy eating and drinking till your heart is content, you know where we are. There may even be a few freebies. . . For now take care everybody and stay safe. . . Thank you for ALL the support. Much Love, The DiGiN Posse . . . . . #covidtimes #dublin #supportlocal #thanksforthesupport
Gertrude - Closed for three weeks
(header pic: @ettomerrionrow)