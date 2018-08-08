VIDEOS: Unseen Vids Of Christina Aguilera's Secret Dublin Concert Performance Tonight

This is why she was in Dublin tonight and oh my...

Unless you've been living under a rock all day, you'll have heard that a certain American popstar is in the capital.

Christina Aguilera sent her fans into an absolute frenzy earlier when she was snapped in these parts of Dublin acting all casual and what not.

And that frenzy became outright chaos when it was announced that she would be heading to this Dublin nightclub after her private gig.

Speaking of the private concert which is taking place in the 3arena, her fan page, Xtina Daily has released some videos from the performance and oh my, they are something else.

Have a look for yourself:

.@xtina performing at a private event at 3arena in Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/xb9kbrCTz7 — Xtina Daily (@Xtina_Daily) August 8, 2018

She sounds absolutely amazing and we are very jealous indeed.

