CONFIRMED: Dublin pubs to remain closed and new house visit restrictions in place

This is the fourth time that the reopening of non-food Dublin pubs has been postponed, a decision which the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has said will completely destroy the trust of publicans in current government.

Cabinet has just confirmed the news that Dublin pubs will not be reopening next week as initially planned. Non-food pubs in 25 counties will be allowed to open as of September 21st, with Dublin pubs being forced to remain closed for a further three weeks.

Speaking from Dublin Castle, Michéal Martin said that while he understands that people feel exhausted in the face of the virus, we are unfortunately not yet able to make it a part of our past.

Acknowledging that protecting public health remains an 'absolute priority', the Taoiseach said that 'current Covid numbers in Dublin are very worrying' confirming that government has had to change policies in response to this.

Also addressing the nation, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar made a special appeal to the people of Dublin. Asking locals to continue following public health advice, Varadker said that this is the time to 'show the country what we're made of' and help flatten the curve.

Restrictions on house visits will also incur with Dubliners asked to only receive visitors from one other household into their homes.

The latest in a series of blows to Dublin pubs, publicans have expressed huge disappointment at government's treatment of the pub industry in recent months.