Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

CONFIRMED: Dublin pubs to remain closed and new house visit restrictions in place

By Sarah Finnan

September 15, 2020 at 12:09pm

Share:

This is the fourth time that the reopening of non-food Dublin pubs has been postponed, a decision which the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has said will completely destroy the trust of publicans in current government.

Cabinet has just confirmed the news that Dublin pubs will not be reopening next week as initially planned. Non-food pubs in 25 counties will be allowed to open as of September 21st, with Dublin pubs being forced to remain closed for a further three weeks.

Speaking from Dublin Castle, Michéal Martin said that while he understands that people feel exhausted in the face of the virus, we are unfortunately not yet able to make it a part of our past.

Acknowledging that protecting public health remains an 'absolute priority', the Taoiseach said that 'current Covid numbers in Dublin are very worrying' confirming that government has had to change policies in response to this.

Also addressing the nation, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar made a special appeal to the people of Dublin. Asking locals to continue following public health advice, Varadker said that this is the time to 'show the country what we're made of' and help flatten the curve.

Restrictions on house visits will also incur with Dubliners asked to only receive visitors from one other household into their homes.

The latest in a series of blows to Dublin pubs, publicans have expressed huge disappointment at government's treatment of the pub industry in recent months.

READ NEXT: This is how Dame Street will look under Dublin’s new ’15-minute city’ plan

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin venue to host Ireland's first ever BYOB (Bring Your Own Baby) comedy gig

WIN: A month's supply of Mude drinks and some TNC goodies

Pubs that don't serve food won't be opening in Dublin next week

Culture Night 2020 is happening this Friday and there's plenty on to celebrate

You may also love

Pubs that don't serve food won't be opening in Dublin next week

Culture Night 2020 is happening this Friday and there's plenty on to celebrate

This is how Dame Street will look under Dublin's new '15-minute city' plan

Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.