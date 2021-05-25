Data recorded 400,000 pedestrian movements on Saturday as Dubliners returned to city centre

Dublin Town have reported that almost 400,000 pedestrian movements were recorded in the city centre on Saturday.

This was 87% of the number for the same Saturday in 2019, indicating that Dubliners are taking the opportunity presented by the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to reconnect with the city centre.

Great to see people returning to the city centre. Our footfall cameras on Saturday recorded almost 400,000 pedestrian movements in the city.



That's 87% of the number for the same Saturday in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ACmNVp2T5e — weareDublinTown (@weareDublinTown) May 24, 2021

All retail reopened on Monday of last week following a period of appointment shopping. Retail had been among a number of industries that had been closed since December due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Outdoor hospitality is scheduled to resume on June 7, with indoor service expected to follow at some point in July. Yesterday, four city centre streets were pedestrianised to facilitate outdoor dining, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: Popular New York style pizza restaurant announces its second Dublin location