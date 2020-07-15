Dates and times confirmed for Dublin pedestrianisation trial

The dates and times for the upcoming trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area have been confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that five streets will be closed off to traffic as part of a four-week pedestrianisation trial of the Grafton Street area. Today, the dates and times for the trial have been confirmed and it's set to begin on the weekend of July 25/26.

The streets taking part are as follows:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park

Dame Court from Exchequer Street

All five areas will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm on the following weekends:

July 25/26

August 1/2/3 (Bank Holiday)

August 8/9

August 15/16

Good news... dates and times have today been confirmed for the pedestrianisation of 5 locations in the Grafton Street area over 4 weekends in July & August. A great opportunity for the public to get back in to enjoy all that Dublin city centre has to offer. #BetterDublin pic.twitter.com/mwYBouX2Pp — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) July 15, 2020

It's all part of Dublin City Council's Covid Mobility Programme which has included the widening of footpaths in a bid to make social distancing easier. You can read more about the programme here.