Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dates and times confirmed for Dublin pedestrianisation trial

By James Fenton

July 15, 2020 at 5:33pm

Share:

The dates and times for the upcoming trial pedestrianisation of the Grafton Street area have been confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that five streets will be closed off to traffic as part of a four-week pedestrianisation trial of the Grafton Street area. Today, the dates and times for the trial have been confirmed and it's set to begin on the weekend of July 25/26.

The streets taking part are as follows:

  • Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street
  • Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street
  • South William Street from the Brown Thomas car park exit to Chatham Row
  • Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street car park
  • Dame Court from Exchequer Street

All five areas will be closed off to traffic from 11am until 7pm on the following weekends:

  • July 25/26
  • August 1/2/3 (Bank Holiday)
  • August 8/9
  • August 15/16

It's all part of Dublin City Council's Covid Mobility Programme which has included the widening of footpaths in a bid to make social distancing easier. You can read more about the programme here. 

Share:

Latest articles

There's a new food truck coming to town

Dublin councillor expresses support for Jack Charlton statue at the Aviva

These are the four Dublin McDonald's restaurants that are now open for dine-in

The Light House Cinema confirms it will not be reopening on Monday as planned

You may also love

There's a new food truck coming to town

Dublin councillor expresses support for Jack Charlton statue at the Aviva

The Light House Cinema confirms it will not be reopening on Monday as planned

City centre restaurant moved by customer's generous tip

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.