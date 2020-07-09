Close

DCC has proposed a heated outdoor swimming pool at Custom House Quay

By James Fenton

July 9, 2020 at 3:30pm

Dublin City Council has proposed the development of a heated outdoor swimming pool at Custom House Quay.

The €15 million project would see the floating swimming pool placed adjacent to the white water rafting facility which was first proposed in January of 2019.

If the development of the new swimming pool goes ahead, it will be 50 metres in length and 15 metres wide and placed on a floating platform. Changing rooms, yoga rooms, a café and meeting rooms would also be included in the development.

In May of this year, Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan said that he hoped the aforementioned white water rafting project will go ahead, despite strong opposition from the public. He said: "If there is to be a tourism sector in the future, and I hope there is its a very important part of this city's economy, then investing in tourist infrastructure will be important and that project will be ready and waiting at the appropriate time to be implemented."

Dublin Chamber took to Twitter earlier to ask followers if they think the swimming pool was a good idea or a bad idea and you can add your thoughts to the comments by clicking on the tweet below...

